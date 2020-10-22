Teardown Video Confirms iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Use Same 2,815mAh Battery

With the iPhone 12 launching on Friday and in just a few hours to Australia and New Zealand, hands-on videos, teardowns, reviews, and other iPhone-related content has been coming out. A new teardown video delves into both the ‌iPhone 12‌ and the 12 Pro, confirming battery life for both models and giving us a closer look at their internals.

The video from Io Technology is in Chinese, but YouTube’s auto-translated subtitles are quite accurate.

Both the ‌iPhone 12‌ and the iPhone 12 Pro have close to identical L-shaped logic boards inside, with the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ featuring an extra LiDAR connector for the LiDAR Scanner. The two phones also share a battery, and this teardown puts to rest rumors about the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌'s battery capacity.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ have the same 2,815mAh battery inside, which explains why they offer identical battery life. There was some confusion over the battery capacity because leaked specifications in July had suggested the two models had 2,775mAh battery, but Brazilian specifications mentioned a 2,815mAh battery for the ‌iPhone 12‌, so there was a possibility that the Pro model had the 2,775mAh battery we had been expecting, but that's not the case.

We now know the official capacities for each new iPhone in the lineup:

iPhone 12 mini - 2,227mAh

- 2,227mAh iPhone 12 - 2,815mAh

- 2,815mAh iPhone 12 Pro - 2,815mAh

- 2,815mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max - 3,687mAh

All of these batteries are smaller than the batteries that were used in the iPhone 11 lineup, with Apple possibly having to cut down on battery size in order to make room for 5G components and new camera technology in the Pro models.

The side-by-side teardown of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro offers a good look at the similarities and differences between the two models. Both have smaller Taptic Engines and many other identical internal components. Though not shown in this video, a teardown from yesterday confirmed that Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup is using Qualcomm's X55 modem.