Taiwanese iPhone 12 Pre-Orders Sold Out in 45 Minutes

Pre-sales for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in Taiwan sold out within just 45 minutes, reports DigiTimes.

Market sources report that ‌iPhone‌ 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders from Taiwanese telecoms operators, including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), and Taiwan Mobile, were extremely positive. Pre-orders opened yesterday, and CHT reports that its entire ‌iPhone‌ 12 pre-sales quota was sold out in 45 minutes.

65 percent of pre-orders from CHT were apparently for the ‌iPhone‌ 12, and FET reports that its pre-orders of the ‌iPhone‌ 12 and 12 Pro were evenly split. Moreover, FET says that its ‌iPhone‌ 12 pre-orders were three times higher than last year's iPhone 11 lineup.

The same sources believe that ‌iPhone‌ 12 lineup will significantly help to accelerate demand for 5G, with 5G service subscribers expected to increase rapidly to one million in Taiwan by early 2021.

The report is the first concrete information about the ‌iPhone‌ 12 lineup's sales figures and model split after months of speculation.