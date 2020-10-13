Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers
Following the debut of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is offering pre-approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program ahead of when the first pre-orders begin this Friday.
Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on October 16.
Pre-approvals are available until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 15 for those who want to purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro through the iPhone Upgrade Program. Apple's pre-approval process is designed to make it simple and quick for iPhone Upgrade Program members to purchase their new iPhones right when pre-orders become available.
Those who are part of the iPhone Upgrade Program can select their preferred iPhone, confirm their carrier, and get loan approval ahead of time, cutting down on the steps needed to make a purchase on launch date.
iPhone Upgrade Program pricing starts at $49.91 per month for the iPhone 12 Pro and $39.50 per month for the iPhone 12. AppleCare+ is included in that monthly price.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro kick off at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 16, with the first orders set to arrive to customers on Friday, October 23. Those who want an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 mini will need to wait, as those devices will be available for pre-order on November 6 with a launch to follow on November 13.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
EDIT: FML, November 6th?!
Lol, Yep. Welcome to the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max wait club.
still waiting to pre-order
EDIT: FML, November 6th?!
Apple Store app UK shows something about making “a reservation online to upgrade at the Apple Store” – which I have a feeling means retail store rather than online… : /
This feature makes preordering stupid simple and I love it. I just set an alarm for 4:50am wake up and then at 5:00 I click one or so buttons and I’m done and back to bed (ok more like posting on here) by 5:01
Yes you can choose whichever new phone you want. You receive a box and send the old phone back after you receive the new one. Pretty simple!
So I get that you can upgrade each year, which is cool and all, but do you just turn in your old device and start making payments for the new one? Can you go to any iPhone you want? So... like if I buy a mini from Apple and miss the screen size I can replace it with Pro next year?
At least it's better than the crappy rumor of like 11/27
still waiting to pre-order
EDIT: FML, November 6th?!