Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

by

Following the debut of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, Apple is offering pre-approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program ahead of when the first pre-orders begin this Friday.


Existing and new ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the ‌iPhone‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on October 16.

Pre-approvals are available until 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 15 for those who want to purchase an ‌iPhone 12‌ or ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro through the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program. Apple's pre-approval process is designed to make it simple and quick for ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members to purchase their new iPhones right when pre-orders become available.

Those who are part of the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program can select their preferred ‌iPhone‌, confirm their carrier, and get loan approval ahead of time, cutting down on the steps needed to make a purchase on launch date.

‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program pricing starts at $49.91 per month for the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and $39.50 per month for the ‌iPhone 12‌. AppleCare+ is included in that monthly price.

Pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro kick off at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 16, with the first orders set to arrive to customers on Friday, October 23. Those who want an ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max or ‌iPhone 12‌ mini will need to wait, as those devices will be available for pre-order on November 6 with a launch to follow on November 13.

Avatar
LegacyDroid
42 minutes ago at 03:49 pm
still waiting to pre-order

EDIT: FML, November 6th?!
Score: 3 Votes
Avatar
QuarterSwede
37 minutes ago at 03:53 pm


still waiting to pre-order

EDIT: FML, November 6th?!

Lol, Yep. Welcome to the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max wait club.
Score: 3 Votes
Avatar
orbital~debris
40 minutes ago at 03:50 pm
(So how) does this work outside the USA?

Apple Store app UK shows something about making “a reservation online to upgrade at the Apple Store” – which I have a feeling means retail store rather than online… : /
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
WiseAJ
40 minutes ago at 03:51 pm
Just got to wait for the one for the Pro Max now.

This feature makes preordering stupid simple and I love it. I just set an alarm for 4:50am wake up and then at 5:00 I click one or so buttons and I’m done and back to bed (ok more like posting on here) by 5:01
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
dwd3885
31 minutes ago at 04:00 pm


So I get that you can upgrade each year, which is cool and all, but do you just turn in your old device and start making payments for the new one? Can you go to any iPhone you want? So... like if I buy a mini from Apple and miss the screen size I can replace it with Pro next year?

Yes you can choose whichever new phone you want. You receive a box and send the old phone back after you receive the new one. Pretty simple!
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
compwiz1202
30 minutes ago at 04:01 pm


still waiting to pre-order

EDIT: FML, November 6th?!

At least it's better than the crappy rumor of like 11/27
Score: 1 Votes
Top Stories

Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
Read Full Article519 comments

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
Read Full Article78 comments

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Friday October 9, 2020 1:34 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The ...
Read Full Article398 comments

iPad Air Shipments Arriving at Apple Stores Ahead of Launch

Friday October 9, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the iPad Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the...
Read Full Article63 comments

Apple Removes Beats Landing Page From Website Ahead of Tuesday's Launch Event [Update: Restored]

Monday October 12, 2020 3:55 am PDT by
Apple has quietly removed the "Beats by Dre" webpage from its website ahead of its Apple event on Tuesday, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. As noted by Apple Terminal, the landing page for Beats products can no longer be found on Apple's website. The Wayback Machine has a snapshot of the page in its original form from October 2, while the most ...
Read Full Article104 comments

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Friday October 9, 2020 9:59 am PDT by
Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said...
Read Full Article282 comments

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Early Apple Discounts

Monday October 12, 2020 7:07 am PDT by
Amazon will kick off Prime Day 2020 tonight at midnight, and the event will introduce hundreds of deals through Wednesday, October 14. To add on top of the two day event, Amazon has even begun introducing early offers on AirPods, iPads, Kindles, Echo devices, Ring products, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article31 comments

Kuo: Apple Betting 6.1" iPhone 12 Will Outsell 5.4" iPhone 12 Mini

Monday October 12, 2020 9:37 am PDT by
Apple believes the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will outsell the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the more expensive 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to shipment estimates shared in an investor's note today by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, Apple's estimated shipment allocations for the new iPhone models are as follows: 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini - 20 to 25% ...
Read Full Article202 comments

iPhone 12 Announcement, Pre-Order, and Actual Release Date Expectations

Thursday October 8, 2020 1:43 pm PDT by
While Apple has launched its new iPhone lineups annually in September for many years now, the timing is a little different in 2020 thanks to development and production delays due to the global health crisis. Apple did hold a September event in 2020, but it involved Apple Watch and iPad announcements rather than addressing the iPhone. With Apple now ready to introduce the iPhone 12, the...
Read Full Article