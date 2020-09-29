Guides
iPhone 12 Production Lines at Foxconn's Zhengzhou Factory in China Running '24 Hours a Day'

by

Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn is running its massive Zhengzhou factory in China 24 hours a day to produce the new iPhone 12, according to Chinese media reports.


Apple's main iPhone manufacturer in China is said to be cancelling workers' holidays and introducing mandatory overtime with additional bonuses for longer-serving staff, according to information garnered from employees, recruitment ads, and local media.

The factory’s ‌iPhone‌ assembly unit has reportedly offered a 10,000 yuan ($1,466) bonus for any worker who started after September 18, stays for at least 90 days and works at least 55 days. For people who joined after September 26, the bonus was 8,500 yuan ($1,246).

Many employees have also been asked to cancel upcoming holidays around the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day this week to ensure timely delivery of the new ‌iPhone‌, initial shipments of which are rumored to be going out to distributors on October 5, with Apple's iPhone-centric event rumored to follow on October 13.

The dates are later than usual for Apple, owing to production delays because of the global health crisis. But as with any other year, Foxconn needs as many hands on deck as possible at its factory in Zhengzhou to assist with mass production of the upcoming iPhones.

Apple is widely expected to announce four ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays and 5G connectivity. The more affordable 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices are expected set to ship out ahead of the more expensive 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro devices, which are believed to be coming in November.

For everything we expect from the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ lineup, read our in-depth roundup.

Seanm87
Seanm87
48 minutes ago at 03:58 am
"Asked to cancel holiday"

You mean told
Tekguy0
Tekguy0
49 minutes ago at 03:57 am


but China aint communist.

More like a confusing combination of totalitarianism and state capitalism, where you can't quite tell where state-owned ends and private begins.
Seanm87
Seanm87
56 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Oh great so we have the guilt of slave labour when we're holding our new iPhone 12's.

China is such a terrible place for workers rights.
TiggrToo
TiggrToo
57 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Having the announcement finally made will be nice as it will hopefully put an end to the numerous rumors.

I'm interested in this year's line up and will either go for an SE2 or something 12ish depending on features...
mazz0
mazz0
52 minutes ago at 03:54 am


Apple supporting COMMUNISM once again... I'm not buying any more products until Apple moves their factories somewhere else!!!

If Apple supported communism I'd back them, but China aint communist.
robertosh
robertosh
48 minutes ago at 03:58 am
Not enough, please ramp up to 48h a day. I want my mini on launch day!
