Apple Removes 5W Power Adapter From Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès

Apple has removed the 5W Power Adapter from the Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès. Both Apple Watch models included the power adapter for just a week before it was removed.

At Apple's "Time Flies" Event on September 25, Apple stated that they would be removing the power adapter from Apple Watch boxes due to environmental concerns. It subsequently came to light that Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès models would be the only models to retain the 5W power adapter. All other models shipped without a power adapter from launch.

Apple presumably continued to include the power adapter with these Apple Watches because they are high-end models with prices ranging from $799 to $1499.

Apple's page has not been archived so it is not possible to pinpoint exactly when the change took place, but it seems to have occurred within the past couple of days. Screenshots from the previous web page show that the Series 6 Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès did contain a 5W USB power adapter.

MacRumors forum users who purchased an Apple Watch Edition over the past week also recieved a power adapter in the box.

The new page now includes the same message included alongside other Apple Watch models, stating "As part of our effort to meet our environmental goals, Apple Watch does not include a power adapter. Please use your existing power adapter or add a new one before you check out."

It is unclear why the power adapter has suddenly been removed from the high-end Apple Watch models, especially after Apple chose to include them for a short time. The change also seems to have taken place in territories around the world.

Rumors have suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 models will follow the Apple Watch in not including a power adapter.

Thanks to @MiltonSau.