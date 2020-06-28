Kuo: iPhone 12 Models Won't Include Charger in Box, 20W Power Adapter to Launch as Optional Accessory

iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods or a power adapter in the box, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. This lines up with a prediction shared by analysts at Barclays earlier this week.



Kuo said that Apple will instead release a new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters later this year. The form factor of the new 20W power adapter is said to be similar to the 18W version, with USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, as seen in the leaked photo below.



Kuo believes that iPhone 12 production costs will significantly increase due to 5G support, but he expects Apple to sell the new models at a comparable price to its iPhone 11 lineup, and removing the EarPods and power adapter from the box is one way to reduce costs. Apple would likely also tout the environmental benefits of such a move.

Barclays still expects Apple to include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box as the only accessory included with iPhone 12 models.

Kuo also expects that Apple will stop including a 5W power adapter with the second-generation iPhone SE later this year, but he said that a 12W power adapter will continue to be included with current generations of the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.