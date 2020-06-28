Guides
Arm Macs Are Coming

Upcoming transition to Apple Silicon announced at WWDC 2020.

Kuo: iPhone 12 Models Won't Include Charger in Box, 20W Power Adapter to Launch as Optional Accessory

by

iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods or a power adapter in the box, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. This lines up with a prediction shared by analysts at Barclays earlier this week.


Kuo said that Apple will instead release a new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters later this year. The form factor of the new 20W power adapter is said to be similar to the 18W version, with USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, as seen in the leaked photo below.


Kuo believes that iPhone 12 production costs will significantly increase due to 5G support, but he expects Apple to sell the new models at a comparable price to its iPhone 11 lineup, and removing the EarPods and power adapter from the box is one way to reduce costs. Apple would likely also tout the environmental benefits of such a move.

Barclays still expects Apple to include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box as the only accessory included with iPhone 12 models.

Kuo also expects that Apple will stop including a 5W power adapter with the second-generation iPhone SE later this year, but he said that a 12W power adapter will continue to be included with current generations of the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Avatar
AustinIllini
36 minutes ago at 07:57 am
What. the actual. hell
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
aaronhead14
36 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Unacceptable. iPhone 12 needs USB-C, and it needs a charger in box. Nothing less.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JamieLannister
33 minutes ago at 08:01 am
iPhone 13 wont include a box.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
supertiffany
34 minutes ago at 08:00 am
no wired earphones, fine.


but no brick charger? seriously, where do they think they want the iphones to be plugged? that's nonsense
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
AvisDeene
33 minutes ago at 08:01 am
The only reason to do this is just plain old greed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
vivek28
33 minutes ago at 08:01 am
and starting 2021... no phone, just a scoop of Vanilla☺
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TikTok App to Stop Accessing User Clipboards After Being Caught in the Act by iOS 14

Thursday June 25, 2020 4:06 pm PDT by
A new feature in iOS 14 alerts users when apps read the clipboard, and it turns out some apps have been reading clipboard data excessively. Image via Jeremy Burge TikTok users who upgraded to iOS 14, for example, quickly noticed constant alerts warning them that TikTok was accessing the clipboard every few seconds. After being caught, TikTok now says that it's removing the feature. Okay so ...
Read Full Article259 comments

Barclays on iPhone 12 Lineup: No EarPods in Box and Possibly Not Even a Charger

Thursday June 25, 2020 6:48 am PDT by
Apple is widely expected to release four new iPhone 12 models later this year, and ahead of time, analysts at British bank Barclays have outlined their expectations for the devices based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, the Barclays analysts said that iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, in line with a prediction...
Read Full Article235 comments

Leaker: iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Faster 120Hz Displays

Friday June 26, 2020 4:05 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12 Pro" and "iPhone 12 Pro Max" will feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates, allowing for a smoother on-screen experience, according to a reliable mobile leaker. A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020 "A...
Read Full Article79 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D27

Tuesday June 23, 2020 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the existing 2D15 firmware to 2D27. No details are available on what's included in the refreshed firmware at this time, but there have been ongoing complaints from AirPods Pro users about issues with Active Noise Cancellation and crackling or popping sounds. Apple is also adding a new spatial audio feature to the...
Read Full Article182 comments

Apple Silicon Macs to Feature New Boot and Recovery Interface, New Mac Sharing Mode Replacing Target Disk Mode

Thursday June 25, 2020 2:25 am PDT by
Apple Silicon Macs will introduce a new system for accessing macOS recovery and security options at startup, Apple explained at a WWDC session on Wednesday. The new Startup UI on Apple Silicon powered Macs Existing Macs include a number of macOS Recovery options at boot-up that are accessed using key combinations. For example, Command-R boots Macs in Recovery mode, and Command-Option-P-R...
Read Full Article154 comments

First Look: macOS Big Sur With Redesign, Safari Updates, New Messages App and More

Wednesday June 24, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday unveiled macOS Big Sur, the newest version of macOS that's going to be released in the fall. Named after Big Sur, California, renown for its scenery, the new update features a fresh, clean design along with some useful new features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We went hands-on with macOS Big Sur in our latest YouTube video, giving MacRumors...
Read Full Article222 comments

Former Intel Engineer Claims Buggy Skylake Chips Hastened Apple's Switch to Custom Silicon

Thursday June 25, 2020 3:20 am PDT by
At this week's WWDC, Apple confirmed its plan to switch from Intel to custom processors for its Macs over a two-year transition period. Apple said that the switch is all about platform consolidation and performance advantages, but at least one former Intel insider claims that quality control issues with Skylake chips was the reason Apple finally decided to to ditch Intel. "The quality...
Read Full Article161 comments

First Look: See iOS 14 in Action With Home Screen Widgets, App Library, Subtle Call Alerts and More

Tuesday June 23, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 14, the newest version of the operating system designed for the iPhone, and we thought we'd go hands on with the new software to give MacRumors readers a sneak peek at all the features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iOS 14 brings some useful new interface changes, including a revamped Home screen. Widgets have been redesigned, and for ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Microsoft Stores Are Permanently Closing

Friday June 26, 2020 6:36 am PDT by
Microsoft today announced that it is permanently closing its physical stores worldwide. The company's retail employees will continue to serve customers through Microsoft's corporate offices and remotely, providing sales, training, and support. Microsoft will continue to operate its online storefront, and it also has plans for reimagined "Experience Centers" for customers in New York City,...
Read Full Article257 comments

PSA for Developers: Mac Mini With A12Z Chip Cannot Be Repaired at Genius Bar or Service Provider

Wednesday June 24, 2020 11:38 am PDT by
Apple this week announced that it will be switching to its own custom-designed processors for Macs starting later this year. As part of this transition, the company is allowing developers to apply for a modified Mac mini with an A12Z chip and 16GB of RAM to develop and test their apps on a Mac with Arm-based architecture. While not too surprising, developers should be aware that this...
Read Full Article127 comments