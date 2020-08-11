Fantastical Launches New Premium Subscription for Families

Popular cross-platform calendar app Fantastical today is launching a new Fantastical Premium for Families subscription plan that lets up to five family members unlock all of Fantastical's features for one monthly or annual fee.
The new family plan is available through the Flexibits website, where existing subscribers can log in and invite up to four additional family members. The family subscription is priced at $7.99 per month or $64.99 per year, compared to the single-user price of $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year.
Flexibits offers Fantastical apps for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and launched a major upgrade with version 3.0 earlier this year that largely unified the experience across the apps.
Fantastical has long offered a powerful natural language parsing engine to help automatically create calendar events based on free-form typing, and new features in version 3.0 include calendar sets to help manage your various calendars, AccuWeather forecasts right on your calendar, integrated meeting proposal functionality to help easily find agreeable meeting times among multiple participants, and more.
I get supporting your devs but that is asinine. I bought it before at the few dollars and it was worth it but this is astronomical. After 3 years that calendar app has cost you basically $200!!!!
It surprises me how this kind of stuff sells when Microsoft Exchange Online Plan 1 costs 4$ per month and user. And that includes your own Exchange Server. Spare 10$ per year for your own domain and have firstname@lastname.tld or something similar. Granted, you might have to ask a friend for initial setup, but on the long-term this gives you ultimate freedom as you can easily move your data around, worst case in the form of an outlook PST file. It will also natively integrate into every OS (iOS, MacOS,...) as it's using ActiveSync which will deliver changes natively using push.