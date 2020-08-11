Fantastical Launches New Premium Subscription for Families

Popular cross-platform calendar app Fantastical today is launching a new Fantastical Premium for Families subscription plan that lets up to five family members unlock all of Fantastical's features for one monthly or annual fee.



The new family plan is available through the Flexibits website, where existing subscribers can log in and invite up to four additional family members. The family subscription is priced at $7.99 per month or $64.99 per year, compared to the single-user price of $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

Flexibits offers Fantastical apps for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and launched a major upgrade with version 3.0 earlier this year that largely unified the experience across the apps.

Fantastical has long offered a powerful natural language parsing engine to help automatically create calendar events based on free-form typing, and new features in version 3.0 include calendar sets to help manage your various calendars, AccuWeather forecasts right on your calendar, integrated meeting proposal functionality to help easily find agreeable meeting times among multiple participants, and more.