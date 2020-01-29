In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Fantastical Unifies Its Mac, iOS, and Apple Watch Calendar Experience With Weather, Tasks, Meeting Proposals, and More
With the new updates to the Fantastical apps, everything has been unified across the various platforms, so users will essentially find feature parity on all of their devices. An all-new design brings a full-screen calendar window, support for native OS features like Today widgets, action and share extensions, and Handoff, and much more.
I've had a chance to try out the new Fantastical, and I've come away impressed with the sleek look, slick management of significant amounts of information, and of course the natural language parsing Fantastical has been known for that lets you easily create events and tasks by simply typing a few words. Among the key additions in Fantastical 3.0:
- AccuWeather integration displays small weather icons in relevant places, bringing forecasts right into your calendar so you can see what the weather is going to be like for your various events, even taking into account event locations.
- Calendar sets let you quickly manage your various calendars and tasks, allowing you to toggle multiple calendars with a single click and even change displayed calendars based on your location. Interesting Calendars is another new feature powered by SchedJoules that lets you subscribe to calendars for holidays, your favorite sports teams and TV shows, and more. Subscribing to a sports team, for example, will add entries for upcoming games to your calendar, and each game entry will update at its conclusion with box scores and even highlight links to let you easily follow your favorite team.
- Meeting proposals are particularly useful for groups, letting you specify multiple time options in a calendar event invitation and have each invitee choose times that work for them. Once a unanimous time has been selected, the event can be automatically scheduled in on users' calendars, or it can be manually set by the organizer.
- Tasks now have a prominent home alongside calendars in Fantastical, and integration with Todoist, Google Tasks, and iCloud helps keep everything in sync.
Other features in Fantastical 3 include one-click creation of Zoom or Google Hangout meetings right from events, the ability to attach files and photos to scheduled events, event templates for one-touch creation of frequent events, and custom alert sounds for events.
Fantastical has long been available across Apple's various platforms, but each app has been a standalone purchase, and that's changing with Fantastical 3.0's shift to a subscription model. Subscriptions have long been controversial with users, but Flexibits has made a strong effort to justify the change by unifying everything under a single subscription that unlocks all apps and keeping pricing to a reasonable $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. With the new subscription model, Flexibits will be able to deploy new features on a more regular basis rather than holding them to bundle for the next major paid update.
For those who don't want to pay for a subscription, there is a new free mode available for Fantastical, but many users will find it limited enough that they'll want to consider a paid subscription, for which there's a 14-day free trial. All users will also need to set up a free Flexibits account if they wish to sync calendars.
Fantastical 2 users who don't wish to convert to a subscription won't find themselves completely out of luck, as they'll be able to download the new apps and maintain access to all of the features and functionality they've had under Fantastical 2 on the platforms where they previously purchased it, plus a few of the new features as well as ongoing bug fixes and technical support.
Fantastical version 3.0 is rolling out now as an updated version of the existing Fantastical 2 iPhone app [App Store], which is now a universal binary supporting iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. (If you're an existing user of Fantastical 2 for iPad, you'll need to download the new universal version, as the iPad-only app is being discontinued, but the transition should be seamless.) The updated version of the Mac app can preferably be downloaded directly from Flexibits, but it's also available on the Mac App Store.
MAYBE if you want it on all device rather than paying the $60 total ($50 mac and $5 per iOS) it makes sense to pay the $40 for 1 year; that is assuming they update again in a year again and it would have cost another $60 in theory the $40 is cheaper.
But $5 every month for the rest of my life? Let’s say the product life of “version 3” is around three years. That’s $120!
I know many say that $5 isn’t much. Just skip a coffee every month. Well dude, it’s not like a calendar app is the only app I have on my phone. With this new app pricing, I will soon need to get another job just to pay my app bills!
The feature I wanted the most was a month view. But even that was premium only. No thanks.
No.
A good calendar app can be sold for $9.99. Or even $19.99. I’d pay for that.
Yup, everyone says but its only $x support your devs!! Until you found out you just paid over a $100 bill for an app over those years time.
Everything is subscription now, that forgo a coffee argument no longer works. The stock calendar app is still a pretty decent calendar app for free and does the same basic functions.
The fact that every time you browse pops up an upgrade to premium makes this app a bloat ware!!!
Very interesting... I scanned over the mr's article and stopped reading when I saw subscription. I saw your post and actually went back and read it.
When I opened F2 and found the update for v3, it did clearly show this, so I will upgrade after all -
A bonus for existing Fantastical 2 users
Not only do you get the existing Fantastical 2 features, there are a few new features: ...
I don’t mind that but if you don’t want to upgrade then don’t leave me with an interface that makes me dismiss upgrade now every single time.
screw their kindness if they bug me during using the app.
Now I am debating deleting it and going back to something else because I am so offended by the number of subscriptions. It's a stupid calendar app, I don't want to subscribe to it. Geeze. Obviously I will not subscribe to it, but I've already tried doing different settings and have found that you need a subscription to use them. No thanks.
This pricing is ridiculous. Streaming content services costs less.
Flexibits is making the gamble that enough paying customers will stick around to earn them more money than the previous model. This is the definition of caring more about profit than users.
If you’ve grown your operating costs to the point that app pricing can not support it, then you’ve made a mistake. You’re offering a calendar app, not a service.
so many of your users were happy to pay the premium price you placed on version 2, but that wasn’t enough.
The subscription pricing model is not sustainable for all apps for the long haul ... apps that are rushing to use it are just trying to cash in on the short term profits before overall sentiment turns against monthly fees door everything.
this line of thinking ends with failed products.
remind me which streaming service costs less that $3.33 a month?
You don't have to subscribe if you don't want to. If you were a paid Fantastical 2 user, all of the version 2 features are automatically unlocked in version 3, plus some new stuff like limited weather support.
The app is so sloppy now though. Nag screens everywhere and icons telling me to subscribe. The clean minimalist look of this app was a big part of the appeal.
