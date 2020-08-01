Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: Try the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Display Size, Blockbuster Earnings, Tim Cook at Antitrust Hearing

by

Another busy week of Apple news and rumors has wrapped up, with a lot of focus on Tim Cook's appearance at a Congressional antitrust hearing and a blockbuster earnings report.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We continued to hear rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, including a rare admission from Apple that the lineup will launch "a few weeks later" than usual. We also put together some scaled images that will let you see how small the new 5.4-inch screen size will seem for those considering Apple's upcoming compact flagship iPhone option.

Read on below and check out our video above for details on these stories and more from the past week!

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup coming later this year is strongly rumored to include a new smaller model with a 5.4-inch display that will result in the most compact overall device size in many years.


But for users on any of Apple's more recent flagship phones, will that screen size be too tiny to consider? We decided to find out and created scaled images of what the iPhone home screen will look like on the smaller screen so you can try it out for yourself using your current phone!

In other iPhone 12 news and rumors this week, we saw leaked photos of the alleged 5.4-inch displays and the RAM portion of the main A14 chip that will power the iPhone 12 models.

Finally, Apple has confirmed that the new lineup of iPhones will launch "a few weeks later" than usual, likely pushing their debut into October.

Apple Reports 3Q 2020 Results: $11.25B Profit on $59.7B Revenue, 4-for-1 Stock Split Announced

Despite the global health crisis, Apple this week reported strong earnings in the most recent quarter, setting June quarter records for revenue and earnings per share. Mac and iPad sales were very strong thanks partly to the shift to work-from-home environments, while iPhone sales came in stronger than expected due to the popularity of the new iPhone SE.


Apple also announced a four-for-one stock split that will take place at the end of the month, bringing the company's share price down to around $100 after it broke through the $400 mark following the earnings report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Testifies in U.S. Antitrust Hearing

Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a five-and-a-half hour Congressional hearing this week focused mainly on antitrust and competition issues, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also participating.


While Cook was spared some of the grilling focused on the other executives, he still faced a number of questions about Apple's policies and actions while documents released as part of the hearing revealed additional tidbits.

During the hearing, Cook argued that Apple treats App Store developers fairly and that there is an abundance of options in a "street fight for market share in the smartphone business." He was also questioned about parental control apps and Apple's Screen Time feature, as well as the recent "Hey" email app controversy.

In other documents shared by the committee, it was revealed that Apple back in 2011 considered increasing its commission on some subscription apps to 40% from the usual 30%, while in 2016 Apple considered halving its commission for Amazon in order to get an Amazon Prime Video app on the App Store.

Battery Likely for Upcoming MacBook Air Spotted in Certification Listings

We're expecting the MacBook Air to be one of the first Macs to make the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon later this year, and regulatory certifications for a new battery that looks to be for the MacBook Air have recently appeared online.


We don't know the timing of a release for the MacBook Air, but the Apple Silicon version is expected before the end of the year. Meanwhile, leaker Jon Prosser says an updated iMac should launch in August, attempting to tamp down some rumors from last weekend that a debut was imminent.

Apple Patent Suggests Two iPads Could Be Connected Together for Notebook-Style Computing

A pair of patents revealed this week shed some light on some interesting work Apple is doing, but it's hard to say whether any of the technology will make its way into future products. The first patent covers a dock accessory that would let two tablet devices like iPads be connected together to operate similarly to a notebook computer.


The second involves headphones that use a hybrid audio system that combines traditional air-based audio transmission with bone conduction, avoiding some of the drawbacks of regular bone conduction audio implementations.

VMware Engineer Confirms macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Bug Causes Crashes with Virtualization

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 appears to have a significant bug affecting virtualization software like VMware and VirtualBox. The bug results in repeated crashes when trying to run virtual machines and it looks like it will require a fix from Apple to address it.


In the meantime, users are urged to avoid upgrading to 10.15.6, or at least shut down virtual machines when not in use and reboot frequently to try to avoid the crashes.

Mac OS 8 Emulator Available as a Downloadable App

Old-school Mac fans may be interested to learn that Mac OS 8 is now available as an app for macOS, Windows, and Linux.


Slack developer Felix Rieseberg transformed an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single Electron app, including several apps and games from a 1997 demo CD.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Read Full Article178 comments

Apple Confirms This Year's iPhone 12 Models Will Be a Little Bit Late

Thursday July 30, 2020 2:34 pm PDT by
During today's earnings call covering the third fiscal quarter of 2020 (second calendar quarter) Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that Apple is expecting to release this year's iPhones later than usual. Maestri said that Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later." Multiple rumors have suggested that ...
Read Full Article48 comments

Leaker Jon Prosser Claims iPhone 12 and New iPads Will Launch in October

Wednesday July 29, 2020 4:15 pm PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a somewhat mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans, today said that new iPhone 12 models and new iPads will launch in October. Multiple rumors have suggested that some or all of the iPhone 12 models coming this year will see a later than normal launch. Apple typically unveils and releases new iPhones in the month of September, but problems...
Read Full Article75 comments

Apple Watch Series 6 to Feature Blood Oxygen Monitoring Sensor

Friday July 31, 2020 1:56 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 6 will add blood oxygen monitoring to its features list when it's launched later this year, according to a new report from DigiTimes. Apple Watch 6 will feature biosensors that can monitor sleeping conditions, detect blood oxygen and measure pulse rates, heartbeats and atrial fibrillation, and will also incorporate MEMS-based accelerometer and gyroscope, all allowing the ...
Read Full Article95 comments

Mac OS 8 Emulator Available as a Downloadable App

Wednesday July 29, 2020 6:44 am PDT by
Mac OS 8 is now available as an app for macOS, Windows, and Linux, reports The Verge. Slack developer Felix Rieseberg has transformed Mac OS 8 into a single downloadable app for modern macOS, Windows, and Linux devices. Having previously transformed Windows 95 into an app in 2018, Rieseberg turned his attention to transforming an entire 1991 Macintosh Quadra with Mac OS 8.1 into a single...
Read Full Article162 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook Likens Competition for Attracting Developers to a 'Street Fight for Market Share' in Smartphone Business

Wednesday July 29, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook is today testifying in an antitrust hearing with the U.S. House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, where he was questioned about Apple's App Store policies. Cook was hit with complaints from developers that the committee has spoken to. Apple was accused of making its App Store rules unavailable to developers, arbitrarily enforcing those rules, changing them at will,...
Read Full Article105 comments

Google Launches New 'Google One' App for iOS With Storage Manager and Backups

Wednesday July 29, 2020 10:48 am PDT by
Google today announced the launch of a new Google One app for iOS, which is designed to let users store photos, video, contacts, and calendar events for backup purposes. Content can be backed up to Google One using the 15GB of free storage that comes with a Google Account. A Storage Manager in the app provides access to storage space used by Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to make it...
Read Full Article64 comments

Apple Bone Conduction Hybrid System Solves Drawbacks, Reveals Patent

Tuesday July 28, 2020 8:15 am PDT by
A patent filing, discovered by AppleInsider, shows that Apple has developed a hybrid "combined" audio system using bone conduction technology. In a patent granted today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors," Apple lays out its conception of an audio device that seeks to overcome the issues usually associated with bone...
Read Full Article41 comments

LG Display to Supply 20 Million OLED Panels for 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12'

Tuesday July 28, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-OLED iPhone lineup this year, and while Samsung is understood to be providing the majority of the OLED panels, LG Display is reportedly poised to benefit the most from the extra demand, with Samsung's order volume rising only slightly on previous years. Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for...
Read Full Article24 comments

Apple Reports 3Q 2020 Results: $11.25B Profit on $59.7B Revenue, 4-for-1 Stock Split Announced

Thursday July 30, 2020 1:39 pm PDT by
Apple today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $59.7 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.25 billion, or $2.58 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $53.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $10.0 billion, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the year-ago...
Read Full Article114 comments