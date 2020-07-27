Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

by

Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday.


The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the iPhone 11, but an improved screen to bezel ratio, although it's possible this could just be down to their pre-assembly appearance.

That said, despite the hand in the image, it's not immediately obvious from the photos which size of ‌iPhone 12‌ that the panels are supposed to be destined for. Weibo blogger Digital Chat Station claims they are for the 5.4-inch model, which could suggest we're looking at a smaller notch than the one on the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 11‌.

Apple is expected to release four OLED iPhones this fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

According to Bloomberg, at least two of the high-end iPhones Apple plans to offer in 2020 will have the new design with flat, stainless steel edges instead of curved edges, reminiscent of the design of the iPad Pro.


We've heard conflicting rumors about the size of the notch on these new "‌iPhone 12‌" devices. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg believe that at least one new ‌iPhone‌ in 2020 will feature a smaller front camera lens for an improved screen to bezel ratio, ultimately resulting in a smaller notch at the front.

Leaked images said to depict the ‌iPhone 12‌ have also pictured a notch that is approximately 1/3 smaller than the current notch on iPhones. Meanwhile alleged ‌iPhone 12‌ schematics that surfaced in April have suggested Apple will implement a smaller notch by integrating the front speaker for the device into the bezel. The updated hardware layout also features the ambient light and proximity sensors moved to a more central position within the TrueDepth camera system.

However, other alleged leaked CAD images have suggested Apple's new devices will have the same size of notch and triple-lens camera layout as found on the current iPhone 11 Pro series. CAD images of unreleased iPhones shared online are usually presented as official designs leaked from production factories, but are often made by case makers themselves to predict the design of unreleased devices.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple plans to launch its ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup in 2020, but mass production on the devices will be delayed for around a month.

Apple supplier Broadcom believes the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ models will be delayed for several weeks, and will launch later than usual in the fall.

Avatar
newyorksole
23 minutes ago at 03:53 am
I personally don’t mind the notch at all and think it gives the iPhone a unique look. It would be nice if it was smaller, but it is what it is.

I do hope we at least get a version of the ProMotion Display.

12 Pro Max let’s goo!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
27 minutes ago at 03:48 am
here comes the people complaining about how the notch still sucks and they will hold off until apple removes the notch (which they never will)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MrGunnyPT
21 minutes ago at 03:55 am
Me upgrading this year will depend on whether or not we get ProMotion
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Kylo83
22 minutes ago at 03:54 am
If we get no 120hz and same
Size notch then I’ll be upset all the leaks are looking bad smaller batt etc, what’s happening Apple I thought this iPhone would be the game changer we need
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
