Serial Leaker John Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Serial leaker John Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week.



Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based ‌iMac‌ with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks.

In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope," and then followed up with:



If you want the new ‌iMac‌, keep an eye out for August. No redesign.

Shipping times for current ‌iMac‌ models have been delayed for weeks, which has led many observers to believe an ‌iMac‌ refresh may be on the horizon.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple plans to refresh its existing Intel-based ‌iMac‌ in the third quarter of 2020 prior to launching an ‌iMac‌ with Apple Silicon later this year.

Kuo's report didn't specify if the Intel-based ‌iMac‌ refresh would include a redesign or if it would be saved for the ‌Apple Silicon‌ model.

Reliable leaker CoinX claimed in March that an ‌‌iMac‌‌ update was coming "soon," but no further information has been shared since then.

Apple's ‌iMac‌ redesign is rumored to feature "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels, similar to those seen on Apple's Pro Display XDR that accompanied the new Mac Pro last year.

Prosser also responded to a question on Twitter about whether the new ‌iMac‌ would be powered by ‌Apple Silicon‌ or Intel-based, saying, "The first ARM Mac will likely be a 13.3" MacBook Pro."

