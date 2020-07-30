Apple's Q3 Mac and iPad Sales Surge Despite Supply Constraints as People Work From Home

Apple today shared its earnings results for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, and iPad and Mac sales saw a surge in growth as people transitioned from working in offices to working from home.



Both ‌iPad‌ and Mac saw double digit growth during the quarter. Mac sales brought in $7 billion, up from $5.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, while ‌iPad‌ sales brought in $6.5 billion, up from $5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that these strong sales were achieved in spite of significant supply constraints that have limited the availability of certain iPads and Macs over the course of the last couple months.

Cook also said that Apple is working hard to get more iPads and Macs into the hands of customers, so sales could see continued growth in the fourth quarter as it appears many people will continue working from home for the foreseeable future.

Apple says that many of the customers who are purchasing iPads and Macs are new to those product lines. In China, for example, three out of four new customers who bought a Mac were new to Mac, and two out of three customers buying iPads were new customers.