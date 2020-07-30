Guides
Apple Offered to Halve App Store Fee to Get Amazon Prime Video on iOS and Apple TV

by

Apple offered Amazon lower App Store fees to convince it to launch its Prime Video app on the ‌App Store‌ and Apple TV, documents published by the U.S. antitrust subcommittee have revealed.

According to email correspondence between Apple's services chief Eddy Cue and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple struck a deal to bring Amazon Prime Video into the ‌App Store‌ by agreeing to take a 15% revenue share of subscriptions signed-up through the app. Apple usually takes a 30% share of all ‌App Store‌ subscription revenue, dropping to 15% only if the subscription continues for a second year.

Image credit: Mark Gurman

In 2016, when the meeting took place, Amazon Prime Video wasn't available on ‌Apple TV‌, which competes directly with Amazon's Fire TV. At the time, Bezos admitted that Amazon was holding out for "acceptable business terms" from Apple to include its service on Apple's set-top box. It's unclear if the reduced subscriptions cut was part of the final terms of the agreement.

According to the email, Apple also agreed to take a 15% share of third-party Amazon Channels sold through the app if the subscriber used Apple payment processing, agreed to support integration with Siri and pipe in Prime Video content to its TV app for iOS, and agreed to include Prime Video results in ‌Siri‌ and Spotlight searches. A year after the email was sent, Amazon Prime Video launched on ‌Apple TV‌.

Other documents shared by the committee also reveal correspondence between Apple and Amazon regarding the 2018 deal for Apple to officially sell devices on Amazon's website. Bloomberg notes that the documents show Amazon expected to bring in $3.2 billion from the deal in the first year, including $1.1 billion from iPhone sales.

The reduced ‌App Store‌ fees for Amazon's Prime Video app are actually part of a longstanding policy run by Apple to provide better fees for subscription-based streaming video apps.

However, the antitrust subcommittee interpreted the deal as representing preferential treatment given to Amazon and that Apple was not treating its developers equally when it came to providing access to its ‌App Store‌ and other platforms. "That is not correct," Cook said on Wednesday when asked by the subcommittee if some developers are treated differently. "We treat every developer the same."

Avatar
PaulpBenitti
16 minutes ago at 06:44 am
It is quite the conundrum isn't it?

On the one hand it's just a normal deal being made between 2 businesses.

On the other hand, its anti-competitive behavior being engaged in by 2 monster companies.

It is both, at the same time. There is nothing wrong with it, and there is everything wrong with it. It is bizarre how normal business is not acceptable anymore when you become too big, but that's how it is.
Avatar
spook
15 minutes ago at 06:45 am
pretty standard stuff here whats the big deal.

Builders merchants, if a builder comes if and buys more bricks then anyone else he gets a bigger discount then anyone else, same all over.
Avatar
jayducharme
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
This seems like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation. If Apple hadn't allowed Amazon into their ecosystem, Apple would have been charged with anti-competitive practices. But Apple worked out a deal, brought Amazon on board and allowed customers more choices, and they're accused of being anti-competitive.
Avatar
lenard
22 minutes ago at 06:39 am
So. Large volume app get better deal, Apple feels it can still make up the 15 percent difference in volume.
Avatar
MOFS
17 minutes ago at 06:43 am
I feel most stores (physical and web) will have something similar for “premium content”. There are quid pro quo deals done to get these sort of things sorted. It would be unusual for any store to have the same percentage cut from all the products. The difference is obvious for those smaller stores - Amazon wanted to sell their stuff via Apple, and Apple wanted their video content. Other companies won’t have that same pull and realistically it won’t change.
Avatar
Stevez67
6 minutes ago at 06:55 am


And who covers that 15% offset that Amazon get (and I'm sure others)… the small developer that doesn't get a break where the rules are followed in an unforgiving, seemingly mean spirited, way. And at the end of the day its the consumer that is the one that always pays for it all!

There's nothing "mean spirited" about complying with rules. In business bigger companies routinely get better deals than smaller companies. And no matter what a deal's specifics are, in the end the customer is ALWAYS the one who pays. The customer is the only who ever pays for any service or product.
Top Stories

Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

Monday July 27, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday. The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the...
Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Monday July 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week. Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks. In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope,"...
iOS 14 Includes Redesigned Field Test Mode

Monday July 27, 2020 11:25 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 14 update introduces multiple design changes, including a new look for the hidden Field Test Mode feature on the iPhone. As noted on the MacRumors forums, Apple has overhauled Field Test Mode to provide more useful information at a glance. Field Test Mode in iOS 14 There's now a Home section with LTE Cell Serving Info, along with a menu section that has other details...
Photos of A14 RAM Component for Upcoming iPhone 12 Surface on Twitter

Monday July 27, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by
As we creep closer to the fall unveiling date of the new 2020 iPhones, photos of alleged components are beginning to trickle out, and the latest leak features an A14 chip component. Leaker Mr. White, who sometimes shares accurate information on Apple's future plans along with component pictures, shared a series of photos of the RAM component of the A14 processor that is typically located at...
LG Display to Supply 20 Million OLED Panels for 6.1-inch 'iPhone 12'

Tuesday July 28, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-OLED iPhone lineup this year, and while Samsung is understood to be providing the majority of the OLED panels, LG Display is reportedly poised to benefit the most from the extra demand, with Samsung's order volume rising only slightly on previous years. Of the four new models coming this year, rumors have indicated that Samsung will supply the displays for...
VMware Engineer Confirms macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Bug Causes Crashes with Virtualization

Monday July 27, 2020 5:11 am PDT by
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 seems to have introduced a bug that causes system crashes, especially when using virtualization software such as VirtualBox or VMware. Users of virtualization software have reported that macOS 10.15.6 crashes repeatedly when running virtual machines. A regression in the App Sandbox component of macOS 10.15.6 is reportedly leaking kernel memory, causing macOS to...
Apple Bone Conduction Hybrid System Solves Drawbacks, Reveals Patent

Tuesday July 28, 2020 8:15 am PDT by
A patent filing, discovered by AppleInsider, shows that Apple has developed a hybrid "combined" audio system using bone conduction technology. In a patent granted today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors," Apple lays out its conception of an audio device that seeks to overcome the issues usually associated with bone...
Battery Likely for Upcoming MacBook Air Spotted in Certification Listings

Tuesday July 28, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
An updated MacBook Air could be coming in the not too distant future, according to certifications for a new MacBook Air battery recently filed in China and Denmark. A 49.9Wh battery with a capacity of 4380mAh was spotted by a MySmartPrice contributor in certification filings with UL Demko and the China Certification Corporation, regulatory bodies that must approve and test new hardware used by ...
Apple Patent Suggests Two iPads Could Be Connected Together for Notebook-Style Computing

Tuesday July 28, 2020 5:25 am PDT by
Apple is exploring use of an accessory that would allow two iPads to connect together for notebook-style computing, according to a new patent filing uncovered by AppleInsider. The patent application titled "Modular multiple display electronic devices," filed today with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, explains that when two iPads or iPhones are connected together via an accessory, one ...
