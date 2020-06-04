Apple Supplier Broadcom Expecting iPhone Launch Delays

Broadcom, a company that makes components for Apple's iPhone, today suggested some 2020 ‌iPhone‌ models could see a delayed launch this year due to the ongoing global health crisis.



As relayed by Bloomberg, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan today discussed a "major product cycle delay" at a "large North American mobile phone" company. There was no mention of Apple by name, but according to Bloomberg, this is phrasing that Tan often uses to describe Apple.

Tan was discussing the situation because wireless revenue expected by Broadcom will come one quarter later than usual in 2020.



"We are in," Hock said, referring Broadcom components in the ‌iPhone‌. "The question is timing." "This year, we do not expect to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter," the CEO added. "So accordingly, we expect, our wireless revenue in Q3 will be down sequentially."

There have been mixed rumors about ‌iPhone‌ release dates, but most information suggests Apple is still planning to debut new devices this fall. There may, however, be delays that will cause some of the new iPhones to be released at a later date than normal.

Apple in 2018 released the iPhone XS and XS Max in September and later released the iPhone XR in October, so we could potentially see a similar staggered release this year.