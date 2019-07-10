New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Rumored to Launch Notch-Less iPhone in 2020

Wednesday July 10, 2019 3:29 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple may be gearing up to slim down and then completely remove the notch from iPhones over the next two years.


First, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new research note today via Chinese website MyDrivers in which he claims that at least one new iPhone in 2020 will be equipped with a smaller front camera lens for an improved screen-to-bezel ratio, suggesting the notch will be slimmer.

Second, the China Times cites an analyst at investment firm Credit Suisse in Asia who believes Apple plans to release one new iPhone model without a notch or Face ID in 2020. The analyst claims the iPhone will instead feature an under-screen front camera and full-screen acoustic fingerprint authentication, which sounds like a version of Touch ID that would work anywhere on the iPhone's display.

The analyst believes all three new iPhones will be notch-less in 2021, completing the transition to under-screen front cameras and full-screen fingerprint authentication. The report claims Apple is likely to develop its own under-screen fingerprinting technology rather than rely on a third-party provider.

Together, these rumors paint the following timeline:
  • 2019: Three new iPhones with Face ID and no changes to notch
  • 2020: Two new iPhones with Face ID and slimmer notches, one new notch-less iPhone with full-screen fingerprint authentication
  • 2021: Three new notch-less iPhones with full-screen fingerprint authentication
Just last week, a report claimed that Apple plans to launch a new iPhone with under-screen fingerprint technology, but the report suggested the device will be limited to the budget-conscious Chinese market, with the under-screen fingerprint technology thought to cost less than Face ID sensors.

Likewise, following meetings with suppliers in Apple's Asian supply chain in May, Barclays analysts claimed that 2020 iPhone models will have acoustic fingerprint technology that could allow for full-screen Touch ID.

The notch has been a controversial design decision since it debuted on the iPhone X in 2017, and it has always felt like a stopgap on the way to an iPhone with a truly edge-to-edge display, so these rumors certainly have some plausibility. However, these reports should still be viewed with some skepticism until they are corroborated by other sources. It is also early, so these plans could change.

The possibility of a notch-less iPhone does look increasingly promising. In January, for example, Apple supplier AMS launched new under-screen ambient light and proximity sensors, while Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Xiaomi have recently showcased smartphones with under-screen front cameras.


Samsung has so far taken a different approach to avoid the notch, with its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones featuring circular and pill-shaped front camera cutouts respectively in the top-right corner of the display.


Apple's exact approach if any remains to be seen, but it is certainly starting to sound like the notch might not be around for too much longer.

Avatar
Maclver
27 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
Hard to see apple giving up on Face ID....
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
TreyCox
24 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
I cannot wait to get Touch ID back. I really do not like Face ID at all. full screen Touch ID would be a much much better user experience than Face ID.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
noraa
22 minutes ago at 03:38 pm
I can't imagine Apple abandoning Face ID. It's a technological marvel, and with iOS 13 it's even better (running the current beta, and Face ID I truly faster). I could see both Face ID and Touch ID as an option...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
22 minutes ago at 03:37 pm
2020 iPhone here I come. Just please please please come out with a 5.4” NON OLED XR too!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Hastings101
15 minutes ago at 03:45 pm
I hope so. Just need my 7+ to hold out another year then.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
24 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
Fingerprint authentication?! I never want to go back to touch id again!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
techfreak23
26 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
I wonder if that’s why they are taking out 3D Touch. It would make sense if they are really trying to get the under the screen fingerprint tech in, they would want to remove that other bit of screen tech for 3D Touch. Still sucks about 3D Touch though...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
tgwaste
3 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
Great news. Good to see Apple will continue to maintain its 3-year-behind everyone else rule.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MattMJB0188
26 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
There is a god
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
sracer
26 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
I was against the notch. I thought it was hideous and greatly distracted from the user experience. But the legions of notch-loving fans convinced me otherwise... now, no notch, no sale.
Rating: 1 Votes

