Apple's 'Close Your Rings' Employee Challenge Back On

Apple in February typically hosts a company wide fitness challenge for employees at its corporate and retail offices around the world, tasking employees with closing all three of their Apple Watch Activity rings every day of the month.



The challenge normally takes place in February to coincide with Heart Month, but this year it was delayed amid the ongoing public health crisis that had people remaining in their homes for the early months of the year.

According to an Apple employee that spoke to MacRumors, Apple is reinstating the challenge this week, with the event expected to end on August 16. Employees who finish the challenge will be rewarded with a t-shirt that says "2020" in a logo with ‌Apple Watch‌ Activity-style rings.

Employees who complete the challenge each day will earn a "gold" ranking and will receive a gold pin along with their t-shirt, and there are also silver and bronze rewards accompanied by silver and bronze pins.

There have been no changes to the Activity Challenge, and it remains the same as before the delay. Apple has hosted similar challenges in 2018 and 2019, providing exclusive watch bands to employees.