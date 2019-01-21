Apple Hosting Employee Activity Challenge in February With Exclusive Sport Loop as Reward

Like it did last year, Apple in February will host an internal activity challenge for its employees around the world, tasking them with closing all three Apple Watch Activity rings every day for the month (via WatchGeneration).
Image via WatchGeneration
Those who complete this challenge will receive an exclusive Black Sport Loop, which has colored details on the plastic attachments that connect to the Apple Watch case, and on the end of the velcro band. The blue, red, and green colors on the band represent the Stand, Move, and Workout Activity rings on Apple Watch.
Last year, employees received a Woven Nylon band as a reward for the February challenge, which had a hint of the Activity ring's blue/green/red color scheme on the band fastener. In total, the 2019 challenge is the third one that Apple has offered its employees, beginning in 2017 with pins and t-shirts offered as rewards for employees who closed all three Activity rings every day in February.
The company has hosted other Apple Watch-related challenges as well, including a mindfulness-related event that tasked employees with meditating for a specific amount of time per day for 25 days. Those who met the goal received a T-shirt that displayed the Breathe app's blue and green logo.
Those who complete this challenge will receive an exclusive Black Sport Loop, which has colored details on the plastic attachments that connect to the Apple Watch case, and on the end of the velcro band. The blue, red, and green colors on the band represent the Stand, Move, and Workout Activity rings on Apple Watch.
Last year, employees received a Woven Nylon band as a reward for the February challenge, which had a hint of the Activity ring's blue/green/red color scheme on the band fastener. In total, the 2019 challenge is the third one that Apple has offered its employees, beginning in 2017 with pins and t-shirts offered as rewards for employees who closed all three Activity rings every day in February.
The company has hosted other Apple Watch-related challenges as well, including a mindfulness-related event that tasked employees with meditating for a specific amount of time per day for 25 days. Those who met the goal received a T-shirt that displayed the Breathe app's blue and green logo.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 5
Tag: Activity Challenge
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)