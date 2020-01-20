On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Launching New Internal Activity Challenge for Employees
Employees who successfully finish the challenge will be rewarded with a t-shirt that says "2020" in a logo with Apple Watch Activity-style rings, as shared by an Apple employee.
The employees who complete the challenge every day will earn a "gold" ranking and will receive a gold pin along with their t-shirt, and there are also silver and bronze rewards accompanied by silver and bronze pins.
Apple in 2018 and 2019 hosted similar challenges offering employees Activity-themed Apple Watch bands as prizes.
Apple's February fitness challenge is internal only and is limited to Apple employees, but Apple also regularly hosts public fitness challenges, though these do not come with physical rewards.
I wonder how Apples disabled employees are allowed to participate. ?
Disabled as in how exactly? FYI, Apple has a wheelchair accessibility feature for the watch if that was applicable to an employee.
You do realize that healthier employees are more productive than unhealthy ones?
Ah, nothing says environmentally conscious company like free t-shirts.
They also cost society as a general less in terms of healthcare expenses, lost productivity, longevity, happiness, etc.
A t-shirt is a relatively benign incentive. If the employee doesn't want it, they can just give it away to family/friends or donate to charity so it can be enjoyed by someone who will appreciate it.
Are you going to deny little kids their blue ribbon that they earned at the swim meet?
Perhaps these concepts are too big for you to grasp.
Similar to working a ford, one doesn’t get free automobiles. The grand prize seems to be better fitness and health. The t-shirt is the acknowledgment of that.
Have these employees all received free watches? One would hope so but I think not. If not, that free t-shirt is quite a prize... /s
Great post. /s
