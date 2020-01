Apple Launching New Internal Activity Challenge for Employees

Starting in February, Apple is hosting its annual company wide fitness challenge for all of its employees, tasking them with closing all three Apple Watch Activity rings every day of the month.Employees who successfully finish the challenge will be rewarded with a t-shirt that says "2020" in a logo with ‌Apple Watch‌ Activity-style rings, as shared by an Apple employee.The employees who complete the challenge every day will earn a "gold" ranking and will receive a gold pin along with their t-shirt, and there are also silver and bronze rewards accompanied by silver and bronze pins.Apple in 2018 and 2019 hosted similar challenges offering employees Activity-themed ‌Apple Watch‌ bands as prizes.Apple's February fitness challenge is internal only and is limited to Apple employees, but Apple also regularly hosts public fitness challenges, though these do not come with physical rewards.