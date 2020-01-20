Apple Launching New Internal Activity Challenge for Employees

Monday January 20, 2020 9:51 am PST by Juli Clover
Starting in February, Apple is hosting its annual company wide fitness challenge for all of its employees, tasking them with closing all three Apple Watch Activity rings every day of the month.

Employees who successfully finish the challenge will be rewarded with a t-shirt that says "2020" in a logo with ‌Apple Watch‌ Activity-style rings, as shared by an Apple employee.


The employees who complete the challenge every day will earn a "gold" ranking and will receive a gold pin along with their t-shirt, and there are also silver and bronze rewards accompanied by silver and bronze pins.

Apple in 2018 and 2019 hosted similar challenges offering employees Activity-themed ‌Apple Watch‌ bands as prizes.

Apple's February fitness challenge is internal only and is limited to Apple employees, but Apple also regularly hosts public fitness challenges, though these do not come with physical rewards.

Avatar
xnsys
39 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Just a shame the internal activity is not a competition to produce to most bug free software...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
19 minutes ago at 10:47 am
But is there a "Find Something Negative In This" challenge? I'm sure more than a few gold pins could be handed out here.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Canyonero
1 hour ago at 10:01 am
Ah, nothing says environmentally conscious company like free t-shirts.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dork
43 minutes ago at 10:23 am
I wonder how Apples disabled employees are allowed to participate. ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
37 minutes ago at 10:29 am


I wonder how Apples disabled employees are allowed to participate. ?


Disabled as in how exactly? FYI, Apple has a wheelchair accessibility feature for the watch if that was applicable to an employee.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Erehy Dobon
34 minutes ago at 10:32 am


Ah, nothing says environmentally conscious company like free t-shirts.

You do realize that healthier employees are more productive than unhealthy ones?

They also cost society as a general less in terms of healthcare expenses, lost productivity, longevity, happiness, etc.

A t-shirt is a relatively benign incentive. If the employee doesn't want it, they can just give it away to family/friends or donate to charity so it can be enjoyed by someone who will appreciate it.

Are you going to deny little kids their blue ribbon that they earned at the swim meet?

Perhaps these concepts are too big for you to grasp.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
11 minutes ago at 10:55 am


Have these employees all received free watches? One would hope so but I think not. If not, that free t-shirt is quite a prize... /s

Similar to working a ford, one doesn’t get free automobiles. The grand prize seems to be better fitness and health. The t-shirt is the acknowledgment of that.

Great post. /s
Rating: 1 Votes

