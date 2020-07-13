Apple Shares Humorous 'Working-From-Home Thing' Video

Apple today shared a funny video focused on the problems that people working from home have to deal with, including noisy children, chaotic schedules, communication issues, and more.

The Underdogs are back, navigating their new normal with lots of unknowns but one reliable constant: Apple helps unleash their creativity and productivity even when they're working from home. It's still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it's also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat. And it's a world where collaboration never misses a beat, whether the team uses iPad, ‌iPhone‌, iMac, MacBook, or all of the above. Working from home (or working from anywhere) isn't new, but what you can make happen together is.

The video focuses on showing off Apple products and their capabilities that can be useful when working from home, such as the ability to scan a document with an iPhone , mark up a PDF, Siri Reminders, and more.

The seven minute video follows a group of colleagues attempting to work through an important project while overcoming all the problems that come with working remotely, and it comes after a similar "Apple at Work" video that Apple published last year featuring the same actors.

Other highlighted products and features in the video include Memoji, writing with Apple Pencil, Group FaceTime, AirPods, the iPad Pro's measure app, and the sleep tracking feature on the Apple Watch.