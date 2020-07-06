Guides
Apple Signs Deal to Create Shows Based on 'Where the Wild Things Are'

by

Apple has inked a deal with the Maurice Sendak Foundation and plans to create Apple TV+ kids shows and specials based on the popular book "Where the Wild Things Are," according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Under the terms of the deal, Apple and The Maurice Sendak Foundation will "reimagine new children's series and specials based" on the author's illustrations and books, which include "Where the Wild Things Are," "In the Night Kitchen," "Outside Over There," and "The Nutshell Library."

This is the first time that the Maurice Sendak Foundation has established a multi-year overall agreement with a streaming television service. Writer, director, and Sendak collaborator Arthur Yoinks will work with Apple to develop various projects.

There's no word on what Apple paid for access to Maurice Sendak's characters, but Apple has also signed overall content deals with the Jim Henson Company for a Fraggle Rock series, Sesame Workshop for various TV shows like "Helpsters," and DHX Media for Peanuts content like "Snoopy in Space."

Back in 2009, director Spike Jonze worked with Maurice Sendak for a "Where the Wild Things Are" film, and it sounds like Apple's deal will focus on television content rather than another movie.

