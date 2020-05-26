Fraggle Rock is Coming to Apple TV+ After Apple Purchases Streaming Rights for Old Episodes and Orders Reboot

Apple has acquired exclusive streaming rights to all 96 episodes of "Fraggle Rock," and has ordered a reboot of the series, reports Vulture.

Apple in April unveiled "Fraggle Rock: Rock On," a shortform show from the Jim Henson Company that featured characters from the "Fraggle Rock" series. Apple has now inked a more extensive deal that will include a formal reboot of "Fraggle Rock" with full-length episodes.

The new series will feature original puppet stars like Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle "Traveling" Matt, and it will be produced by the Jim Henson Company. Existing "Fraggle Rock" episodes, produced between 1983 and 1987, will be coming to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, May 27, and will mark the first time that Apple has offered older content on its platform.

A report from Bloomberg last week suggested that Apple is planning to purchase older movies and shows for the ‌Apple TV‌+ streaming service in an attempt to build a back catalog of content that will allow it to better compete with Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Vulture claims that an ‌Apple TV‌+ source said the company "remains uninterested" in using ‌Apple TV‌+ as a repository for old shows and movies from other suppliers, but it made sense to offer older "Fraggle Rock" episodes alongside new content rather than having original episodes available from another platform and the new episodes on ‌Apple TV‌+.