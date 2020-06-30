AMD Releases Boot Camp Drivers for 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

As noted on Reddit, AMD has released Boot Camp drivers for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 5600M graphics, providing full compatibility with Windows 10.



Introduced earlier this month as a $700 upgrade, Apple says the 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory are up to 75 percent faster than the 5500M graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 memory in the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Boot Camp allows Windows to be directly booted on Intel-based Macs. The utility will not be supported on future Arm-based Macs with custom-designed Apple processors, with Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi having stated that "purely virtualization" will be the route going forward for running Windows.