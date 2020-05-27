Apple Card Transactions Can Now Be Exported in Quicken and QuickBooks Formats

Apple Card users can now export their transactions in two new formats, Quicken (QFX) and QuickBooks (QBO), as noted by Kyle Seth Gray. The new additions will make it more convenient for many users to import their ‌Apple Card‌ data into Intuit's flagship financial software applications.



Apple first added the ability to export ‌Apple Card‌ transactions in CSV format back in January, and Open Financial Exchange (OFX) format was added in February.

Earlier this month, Quicken for Mac users discovered that they were able to import Apple Card data in OFX format, as ‌Apple Card‌ had been added as a supported financial institution, but the new direct QFX support should make for more seamless integration.