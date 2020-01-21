Apple Card Users Can Now Export Transactions to Use in Budgeting Apps

Tuesday January 21, 2020 9:46 am PST by Juli Clover
When Apple Card launched last year, it didn't support importing transactions into various budgeting apps, which was a major negative for customers who use Quicken, YNAB, Lunch Money, Mint, and more.

As of today, though, Apple has a solution - an option to download a spreadsheet that has all ‌Apple Card‌ data, which can then be imported into many budgeting apps.


As outlined by TechCrunch, ‌Apple Card‌ users can follow these steps to access a document containing their monthly statements:
  • Open up the Wallet app.
  • Choose ‌Apple Card‌.
  • Tap the "Card Balance" option.
  • Tap on a monthly statement.
  • Tap "Export Transactions."
The option to export transactions will show up when a monthly statement is available. The ‌Apple Card‌ transactions are exported in a Share Sheet format with a CSV document, but in the future, Apple also plans to add an OFX option.

Apple's newly added feature to download transaction data in a CSV format should be a welcome change for ‌Apple Card‌ users who use budgeting services that accept imports. Some apps, like Quicken, accept imports, but may need file format conversions prior to import. Quicken does not support CSV files, for example.

Apps that require API-level integration like Plaid or Co-pilot will still be unable to download ‌Apple Card‌ content, and there's no word from Apple on when and if support will arrive.

