Apple Card Users Can Now Export Transactions to Use in Budgeting Apps
As of today, though, Apple has a solution - an option to download a spreadsheet that has all Apple Card data, which can then be imported into many budgeting apps.
As outlined by TechCrunch, Apple Card users can follow these steps to access a document containing their monthly statements:
- Open up the Wallet app.
- Choose Apple Card.
- Tap the "Card Balance" option.
- Tap on a monthly statement.
- Tap "Export Transactions."
Apple's newly added feature to download transaction data in a CSV format should be a welcome change for Apple Card users who use budgeting services that accept imports. Some apps, like Quicken, accept imports, but may need file format conversions prior to import. Quicken does not support CSV files, for example.
Apps that require API-level integration like Plaid or Co-pilot will still be unable to download Apple Card content, and there's no word from Apple on when and if support will arrive.