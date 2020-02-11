Apple Card Now Supports Exporting Transactions in OFX File Format

Tuesday February 11, 2020 8:15 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple Card users are now able to export their transaction data in an OFX file format for use with third-party financial apps such as Quicken and Mint, as noted by Kyle Seth Gray. The option shows up when a monthly statement is available.

The exporting feature first rolled out last month, but only with CSV file support.


How to Export and Download Apple Card Transactions

  1. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap on Apple Card.
  2. Tap on Card Balance.
  3. Under Statements, tap on the statement you want to export.
  4. Tap on Export Transactions and choose CSV or OFX.
Apple launched its credit card in the United States in August. Key features include color-coded spending summaries in the Wallet app, no fees beyond any applicable interest, and up to three percent cashback on purchases paid out daily.

To apply for an ‌Apple Card‌, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital ‌Apple Card‌ will be ready for purchases immediately. A physical titanium-based Apple Card is also available for use at retail stores that do not accept contactless payments.

