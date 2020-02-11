In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Card Now Supports Exporting Transactions in OFX File Format
The exporting feature first rolled out last month, but only with CSV file support.
How to Export and Download Apple Card Transactions
- Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap on Apple Card.
- Tap on Card Balance.
- Under Statements, tap on the statement you want to export.
- Tap on Export Transactions and choose CSV or OFX.
To apply for an Apple Card, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital Apple Card will be ready for purchases immediately. A physical titanium-based Apple Card is also available for use at retail stores that do not accept contactless payments.