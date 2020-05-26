Guides
Apple Reopening ~100 More Retail Stores in the U.S. This Week With Focus on Curbside Pickup and Storefront Service

by

Apple is planning to approximately 100 more retail stores in the United States this week in states that include California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and more.


Apple first began reopening stores in the United States on May 11, and right around 25 stores have opened up at the current time. Many of the Apple Stores that will be reopening starting tomorrow will be limited to store pickups and repairs.

In the Bay Area where Apple is located, for example, stores that include Apple Burlingame, Apple Corte Madera, Apple Hillsdale, and Apple Union Square, the flagship San Francisco location, are reopening, but only for pickups and repairs.

Customers will not be allowed in the store, as local guidelines state that non-essential stores with a sidewalk storefront are only able to provide curbside pickup of orders at this time. Stores located in malls are not able to open up as of yet, so retail locations like Valley Fair will remain closed. In other areas, though, stores will be able to reopen for customers.

Apple in a statement to 9to5Mac said that it is committed to reopening its stores "in a very thoughtful manner."

This week we'll return to serving customers in many US locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for support by phone or chat.

We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.

Apple Store employees across the United States have been preparing for the store openings over the course of the last week, and were trained on new procedures for handling products and interacting with customers over the weekend.

9to5Mac has a full list of the stores that are set to reopen this week, and details on whether customers are able to enter the store or if the location is limited to pickups.

Arizona (In-store Service & Sales):

- Arrowhead (Glendale)
- Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler)
- La Encantada (Tucson)
- SanTan Village (Gilbert)
- Scottsdale Fashion Square (Scottsdale)
- Scottsdale Quarter (Scottsdale)

California (In-store Service & Sales):

- Carlsbad (Carlsbad)
- Fashion Valley (San Diego)
- North County (Escondido)
- Otay Ranch (Chula Vista)
- State Street (Santa Barbara)
- UTC (San Diego)

California (Storefront Service & Sales):

- 4th Street (Berkeley)
- Apple Park Visitor Center (Cupertino)
- Bay Street (Emeryville)
- Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek)
- Burlingame (Burlingame)
- Chestnut Street (San Francisco)
- Corte Madera (Corte Madera)
- El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)
- Fashion Island (Newport Beach)
- Infinite Loop (Cupertino)
- Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)
- Los Gatos (Los Gatos)
- Palo Alto (Palo Alto)
- Promenade Temecula (Temecula)
- Stanford (Palo Alto)
- Union Square (San Francisco)
- Victoria Gardens (Rancho Cucamonga)

California (Curbside Service & Sales):

- Brea Mall (Brea)
- Hillsdale (San Mateo)
- Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)
- Santa Rosa Plaza (Santa Rosa)
- South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)
- The Oaks (Thousand Oaks)

Florida (In-store Service & Sales):

- Aventura (Aventura)
- Boca Raton (Boca Raton)
- Brickell City Centre (Miami)
- Coconut Point (Estero)
- Dadeland (Miami)
- Lincoln Road (Miami Beach)
- The Falls (Miami)
- The Galleria (Fort Lauderdale)
- The Gardens Mall (Palm Beach Gardens)
- Waterside Shops (Naples)
- Wellington Green (Wellington)

Georgia (In-store Service & Sales):

- Augusta (Augusta)

Georgia (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Avalon (Alpharetta)
- Cumberland Mall (Atlanta)
- Lenox Square (Atlanta)
- Mall of Georgia (Buford)
- Perimeter (Atlanta)

Indiana (Storefront Service & Sales):

- University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

Kansas (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Leawood (Leawood)

Kentucky (Storefront Service & Sales):

- FayetteMall (Lexington)
- Oxmoor (Louisville)

Michigan (Curbside Service & Sales):

- Briarwood (Ann Arbor)
- Eastwood Towne Center (Lansing)
- Partridge Creek (Clinton Township)
- Somerset (Troy)
- Twelve Oaks (Novi)

Missouri (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Country Club Plaza (Kansas City)
- Saint Louis Galleria (St. Louis)
- West County (St. Louis)

Nevada (In-store Service & Sales):

- Summerlin (Las Vegas)
- Summit Sierra (Reno)
- Town Square (Las Vegas)

New Mexico (Storefront Service & Sales):

- ABQ Uptown (Albuquerque)

New York (Curbside Service & Sales):

- Eastview (Victor)

Ohio (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Crocker Park (Westlake)
- Easton Town Center (Columbus)
- Eton (Woodmere)
- Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati)
- Polaris Fashion Place (Columbus)
- Summit Mall (Akron)
- The Greene (Beavercreek)

Oregon (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Pioneer Place (Portland)

Pennsylvania (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

South Carolina (In-store Service & Sales):

- Haywood Mall (Greenville)

Tennessee (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Cool Springs Galleria (Franklin)
- West Town Mall (Knoxville)

Texas (In-store Service & Sales):

- Barton Creek (Austin)
- Baybrook (Friendswood)
- Domain Northside (Austin)
- First Colony Mall (Sugar Land)
- Highland Village (Houston)
- Houston Galleria (Houston)
- La Cantera (San Antonio)
- Memorial City (Houston)
- North Star (San Antonio)
- The Woodlands (The Woodlands)
- Willowbrook Mall (Houston)

Texas (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Cielo Vista Mall (El Paso)
- Knox Street (Dallas)
- NorthPark Center (Dallas)
- Galleria Dallas (Dallas)
- Southlake Town Square (Southlake)
- University Park Village (Fort Worth)

Utah (Storefront Service & Sales):

- City Creek Center (Salt Lake City)
- Fashion Place (Murray)
- Station Park (Farmington)

Virginia (In-store Service & Sales):

- Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach)
- MacArthur Center (Norfolk)

Wisconsin (Storefront Service & Sales):

- Hilldale (Madison)

These store openings are in addition to the stores that reopened earlier this month. Apple has also opened 12 of its locations in Canada, and has reopened stores in South Korea, Australia, Austria, and Italy. Apple also plans to reopen stores in Japan and Sweden this week.

Once the new U.S. store openings are complete, Apple will have right around 130 stores operational in the country.

Will storefront service & sales locations process in-store refunds? Wondering if the 14-day return period once stores reopen applies now.
I'm surprised they didn't do curbside pickups the entire time like Best Buy did. I understand they were trying to protect their employees, which is noble. Just surprised more places didn't try doing that.
