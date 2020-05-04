Apple Reopening Vienna, Austria Apple Store on May 5

Apple is set to reopen its only store in Vienna, Austria tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. local time, marking the second store that's reopened outside of Greater China.



Apple Kärntner Straße in Vienna will operate on limited hours, and like Apple's other reopened store in South Korea, the focus will likely be on repairs and purchase pickups rather than standard shopping and browsing.

All of Apple's stores outside of Greater China have been closed since March 14 due to the ongoing health crisis. Apple on April 16 reopened its sole store in South Korea, located in Seoul's Gangnam district.

During last Thursday's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple planned to reopen stores in Austria and Australia within one to two weeks, so we can expect to see Australian Apple Stores reopening next.

Cook also said that Apple is planning to reopen "just a few stores" in the United States starting in May. Apple plans to examine the data and make decisions on whether to reopen on a city by city, county by county basis, following local guidelines and recommendations.

After stores in Austria and Australia reopen, stores worldwide could follow. Apple retail chief Deirdre O'Brien last Monday told employees that she expects Apple will open "many more stores" in May.