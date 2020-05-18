Apple Reopening 25 US Stores and 12 in Canada This Week

Apple will reopen more than 25 stores across the U.S. and 12 stores in Canada this week, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The decision follows a published letter on Sunday from the company's senior VP of retail, Deidre O'Brien, detailing the safety measures that Apple is taking as it gradually re-opens stores across the globe. These include temperature checks conducted at the door, limited occupancy, and a renewed emphasis on one-to-one service. As an alternative to entering some physical stores, customers can also expect to see curb-side pickup and drop off options.

Apple has already opened over 100 stores globally, with many of those stores located in China, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Australia as nationwide lockdowns ease.