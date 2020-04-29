Pandora Apple Watch App Now Supports Siri
Popular music streaming service Pandora today updated its app for the Apple Watch to introduce support for Siri, allowing Siri to be used to play stations, songs, albums, and podcasts.
The inclusion of Siri support makes it easier to find specific content right on the Apple Watch without needing to rely on the iPhone. Users can also ask Siri to dislike or like the current song for preference tuning purposes.
Pandora for iOS is also gaining more personalized discovery for better music recommendations, there's a Shuffle Stations feature and there's an option to add music to a specific playlist using Siri, though this is limited to Premium subscribers. The full release notes for the update are below:
NEW: Edit Shuffle Stations feature
* Available for Premium listeners
* Select which stations you want to play on shuffle
NEW: Siri on Apple Watch
* Ask Siri to play stations, songs, albums, and podcasts: "Hey Siri, play Thumbprint Radio on Pandora."
* Tell Siri you like or dislike the current song: "Hey Siri, I like this song."
ADDED FEATURES/IMPROVEMENTS: Siri on iOS
* Ask Siri to add music to your collection or for a specific playlist: "Hey Siri, add Hotel California to my collection on Pandora." (Premium listeners only)
* Tell Siri you like or dislike the current song.
* Even more personalized discovery to help you find and listen to the music you love.
Pandora can be downloaded from the iOS and Apple Watch App Store for free. [Direct Link]