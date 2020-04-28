Apple Support App Gains Dark Mode and Streamlined Interface

Apple today updated its Apple Support app for the iPhone and the iPad, introducing a revamped layout with Dark Mode support and improved navigation.



According to Apple, the app features an all new customized user interface and smarter solutions for more topics using step-by-step troubleshooting, along with ‌Dark Mode‌.

The app also now features an easier way to find support for not only Apple products, but also Apple services, and it brings improved chat and call experiences.

Apple's full notes for the update are below:



All new customized user interface, including ‌Dark Mode‌ support

Get smarter solutions for even more topics using guided, step-by-step troubleshooting

It's now easier to find support for all of your Apple services and subscriptions

New and improved chat and call experiences

The Apple Support app is Apple's dedicated app for getting support on an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, and it can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]