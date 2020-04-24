MacRumors
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

Apple Watch Designer Shares Development Tidbits on Device's Fifth Anniversary

Friday April 24, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Today is the fifth anniversary of the original Apple Watch, which has soared in popularity since its 2015 launch. To celebrate the device's anniversary, designer Imran Chaudhri, who worked on the original ‌Apple Watch‌ team, shared some interesting tidbits about its development on Twitter (via TechCrunch).


Chaudri shared a reproduction of his original sketch for the ‌Apple Watch‌'s Home screen, with the circular icon shape inspired by the clock of what was originally called the dock. Prior to launch, the Digital Touch feature was known as Electronic Touch, for its potential as a "new form of emotional connection." The "ink" for drawing on the watch face was inspired by Chaudhri's graffiti days.


The very first ‌Apple Watch‌ prototype was built using a 6th-generation iPod Nano strapped to an ‌Apple Watch‌ band, created to demonstrate Siri and the Notification Center as key early ‌Apple Watch‌ features.


Many other interesting little tidbits were included in Chaudhri's reflections:

  • The butterflies in the ‌Apple Watch‌ Motion face were dead when they were captured in images to prevent harming live butterflies. Chaudhri owns the blue one.
  • The mechanism for the Loop straps was an evolution of velcro speedmaster straps worn by Apollo astronauts.
  • The Solar Watch face was created as a way for Muslims observing Ramadan to quickly see the position of the sun.

The ‌Apple Watch‌ has undergone multiple changes over the course of the last five years, transforming from a device entirely reliant on the iPhone to an LTE-equipped watch with its own App Store that can be used in lieu of an ‌iPhone‌.

Major features have been added and refined over the years, with major leaps in processing power and the addition of health and connectivity features like the aforementioned LTE capabilities, GPS, ECG functionality, irregular heart rate notifications, fall detection, emergency calling, and more.

In the future, rumors suggest the ‌Apple Watch‌ is going to get even more helpful features like monitoring of blood oxygen level and sleep tracking, which will make it even more indispensable than it is today.

Rogifan
41 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Just looked up this guy and he’s on over 3K Apple patents including many of the original iPhone UI patents.
MrT8064
35 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
I’m still using my Series 0 every single day. What other first gen Apple product has stood the test of time like this!
mtneer
59 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
I hope he ran this by Apple before posting! If he did, its refreshing to see a slight change in heart for the secretive company declassifying/ de-gagging this information after only 5 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article

iPhone SE Plus Postponed Until Second Half of 2021

Tuesday April 21, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple may postpone a larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a previous note, Kuo said that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" set to be released in the first half of 2021, but now he believes Apple will "likely postpone" this new model until later in 2021. The current iPhone SE We predicted that Apple...
Read Full Article

Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Tuesday April 21, 2020 8:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report spotted by Mac Otakara. Apple could likely achieve this display size by simply reducing the thickness of the bezels on the current 21.5-inch iMac. The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced...
Read Full Article

Testing Apple's New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Wednesday April 22, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week surprised us with the early launch of the new Magic Keyboard designed for the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, and as of this week, orders are arriving to customers. We picked up one of the new Magic Keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and tested it out to see how it works and whether it's worth the $350 selling price. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article

Bloomberg: Apple's First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor

Thursday April 23, 2020 4:45 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In line with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month, Bloomberg today reports that Apple is planning to release at least one Mac with its own custom-designed ARM-based processor by 2021. The report claims that Apple is developing three Mac processors based on the A14 chip in upcoming iPhone 12 models. At least one of these processors will apparently be much faster than the...
Read Full Article

DigiTimes: New AirPods to Feature AirPods Pro Design Without Noise Cancellation

Tuesday April 21, 2020 6:59 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release new AirPods with the same design as the existing AirPods Pro but without active noise cancellation, allowing for a lower price point, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The paywalled report claims that Apple originally planned to unveil the new AirPods in May 2020, and while Apple has apparently not yet made any adjustments to...
Read Full Article

Screenshots Reveal Facebook iOS App Has Hidden Dark Mode

Wednesday April 22, 2020 1:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Facebook appears to be working on a dark mode for its flagship iOS app. WABetaInfo managed to enable the hidden setting, which is still under development and not yet available to public or beta users. 9to5Mac followed suit, and their screenshots suggest Facebook is aiming for a theme that's closer to greyscale than the true blacks used in Apple's dark mode for iOS 13. Facebook offers a...
Read Full Article

Apple Shares New 'Float' iPad Pro Video Highlighting Magic Keyboard

Monday April 20, 2020 12:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful iPad Pro display with Magic Keyboard attached. The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for...
Read Full Article

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article

iPhone SE Reviews: High-End Performance With Budget-Friendly Price

Wednesday April 22, 2020 6:03 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
First impressions and reviews of the new iPhone SE are now out, with many praising the device's flagship performance at a budget-friendly price. The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it takes a big leap forward in performance. Despite starting at just $399, the device is powered by the...
Read Full Article
