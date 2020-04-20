GameClub Brings Popular RPG 'Aralon: Sword and Shadow' Back to App Store With Remastered Graphics

Subscription-based iOS gaming service GameClub last week brought popular open world RPG Aralon: Sword and Shadow back to the App Store, with better than ever graphics.

For those unfamiliar with Aralon: Sword and Shadow, it was one of the most popular games in the early days of the ‌App Store‌ as it was the first major open world RPG that was made available on iOS.

GameClub's service is based on reviving classic games that are no longer in the ‌App Store‌, providing new updates, graphical overhauls, and more. For Aralon: Sword and Shadow, there have been major changes.

When the game was first released, it used programmer art that was super basic. Later on, Crescent Moon, another developer, picked it up and did some graphics updates, and when GameClub took over, there was another major graphics update so it looks much better than it did in the early days. A before and after of the original art, updated art, and GameClub art can be seen below.

Aralon: Sword and Shadow's original graphics

Aralon: Sword and Shadow after Crescent Moon update

Aralon: Sword and Shadow after GameClub's revamp

The original Aralon: Sword and Shadow game was designed to run on early iPhones like the iPhone 4 and the first iPad, but ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ graphics have evolved significantly since then. With the graphics overhaul and the experience of playing a classic game on a device that's much, much faster, Aralon: Sword and Shadow is worth checking out for those who liked the first version back in the day.

GameClub is priced at $4.99 per month, and allows up to 12 family members to play with a single subscription. Those who are new to the service can get a 30-day free trial, which is great for people looking for something new to do while stuck inside.



There are now more than 100 titles on GameClub ranging from puzzles to strategy games to RPGs and action titles, all without ads or in-app purchases.