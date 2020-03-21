Brydge Showcases New iPadOS 13.4 Trackpad Features in its New Pro+ Keyboard
Brydge has released a short YouTube video showcasing its Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with trackpad support. This comes just days after Apple announced its own Magic Keyboard with designated trackpad alongside both the new iPad Pro and new MacBook Air.
In the video, Brydge highlights some of the capabilities of its new Brydge Pro+ keyboard. The major new feature is full trackpad support in iPadOS 13.4. The trackpad can be used for precise text editing, bringing up the Dock from any app with a three-finger tap, opening App Exposé with a two-finger swipe, and more.
Preorders for the keyboard are available now. It is priced starting at $199.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $229.99 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Preorders placed today are currently showing an estimated mid-April shipping date.
Brydge is still gauging interest for a standalone multi-touch trackpad for the iPad Pro that remains listed as "coming soon."
Apple's Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It is slated to release sometime in May.
Apple has also announced that iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be launching next Tuesday, March 24th.
That keyboard looks terrible compared to the apple magic keyboard...
Tho it also looks less expensive.
with a turned Apple logo without the cover.
Also, for what it’s worth, the pic in the article shows an older keyboard model on a regular iPad paired with the Brydge standalone trackpad. Yes, it’s ugly, but way more functional than what Apple Smart Keyboard for the iPad and iPad Air. Brydge on iPad Pro looks WAY better. I’ve gotten many “wait, that’s an iPad?! I thought it was a MacBook” type reactions from people.
I don’t get all the Brydge hate...
EDIT: Oh, and Apple’s $350 keyboard doesn’t have keys for brightness, media controls, locking, home screen, and volume? Nice! Love to see it!