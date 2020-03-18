iPadOS 13.4 Coming March 24 With Trackpad Support Ahead of $299 Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Launching in May
Apple today announced that iPadOS 13.4 will launch next Tuesday, March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 and later, fifth-generation iPad and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.
iPadOS 13.4 will introduce trackpad support for iPads. While this is mainly aimed at the upcoming Magic Keyboard accessory for iPad Pro, Apple confirmed that any iPad running iPadOS 13.4 will be able to connect a Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, or third-party mice via Bluetooth or USB.
The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro won't launch until sometime in May. It will be priced at $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and include layouts for over 30 languages.
For more information on the all-new iPad Pro, be sure to visit our post on the refreshed tablet right here. Apple today also announced a new MacBook Air and updated the Mac mini with double the storage capacity.
Now all I need is for the iPad to backup and sync to my iPhone and a FULL iTunes experience on iPad OS and the iPad Pro will be a laptop replacement for me.
Not sure, but maybe some added trackpad actions like 2 fingers to scroll, pinch to zoom, etc.?
How will this differ from the mouse support already in iPadOS?
As well as other creator apps like Adobe suite, Logic Pro, etc. It's obvious that Apple's focusing on iPhones & iPads (that's where the money's at), so why not just put everything they need to create for iPad there?
Time for Xcode on iPad.
iCloud.
I'll take it!
Can't create or edit smart playlists in iCloud.
Besides, backing up a 512GB iPhone from scratch via iCloud is a nightmare.
Pretty damn expensive for a keyboard. I wonder how sturdy that hinge is... I just imagine that thing flopping around.
From the little film/ad on the website it looks more like a stand. The hand model took the iPad off of it and the back support stayed in place.