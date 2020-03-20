Spy Adventure Game 'Spyder' Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple regularly adds new games to Apple Arcade, and this week's addition is Spyder, an adventure spy game from Sumo Digital that tasks players with taking on the role of a robot spider.

The game's storyline features British Spy Agency EP-8, which creates Agent 8, a super sophisticated miniature robot spider equipped with all kinds of gadgets and gizmos for cutting through panels, overloading terminals, flipping switches, opening valves, and more, all with the goal of sabotaging the plans of evil doers.

There's one objective in the game: saving the world. The game is set in a retro universe and includes the following features:



See the world from a new perspective.

Use amazing robot gadgets.

Explore unique and open environments.

Uncover secret intel.

Solve larger-than-life puzzles.

‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers can download Spyder from the App Store as of today. ‌Apple Arcade‌ is priced at $4.99 per month and provides users with access to more than 100 games with no additional fees or in-app purchases. Most ‌Apple Arcade‌ games are available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.