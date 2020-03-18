Apple Refreshes iPhone Silicone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and iPad Cases With New Spring Color Options

Alongside big new product releases, Apple today refreshed its online storefront with a wide variety of fresh accessories for the spring. This includes new colors for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, and updated versions of Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad.

Starting with iPhone, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Silicone Cases now have new colors. This includes Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue. This is especially good news for iPhone 11 owners, whose previous options for Silicone Cases were just White and Black.



The Leather Folio for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is now available in Peacock. There are no new Leather Case colors for the iPhone 11 family this season.



Moving to Apple Watch bands, you can get these same three new colorways in Sport Bands as well, matching your iPhone 11's Cactus, Grapefruit, or Surf Blue accessory.



In Sport Loop there are five new colors: Sunshine, Vitamin C, Surf Blue, Neon Lime, and Neon Pink.



Nike Sport Bands were refreshed with Black/Lime Blast and Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green. Additionally, Nike Sport Loops now have World Indigo/Lime Blast and Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green. All Sport Bands and Sport Loops cost $49.



You can now get the Modern Buckle in Raspberry and Deep Sea Blue for $149. There's a new Peacock Leather Loop as well, priced at $99.



Lastly for Apple Watch, the high-end Hérmes brand has five new options: Noir/Blanc/Gold Swift Leather Single Tour, Orange Swift Leather Single Tour, Noir Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour, Blanc Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour, and Noir Gala Leather Single Tour Rallye.



For the iPad, you can get a new Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro, priced at $179 for 11-inch and $199 for 12.9-inch.



There is also the Smart Folio for iPad Pro in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, featuring the new Cactus and Surf Blue colors. These cost $79 and $99 respectively.



If you have an iPad (seventh generation) or iPad Air (third generation), you can get a new Smart Cover in Cactus or Surf Blue for $49.



Finally, an iPad mini Smart Cover is also on sale in Cactus and Surf Blue options, priced at $39. None of the iPad cases include Grapefruit as a color option, seen in the iPhone and Apple Watch accessories.



To catch up on the rest of today's news, be sure to check out our posts on the new iPad Pro, new MacBook Air, and updated Mac mini.