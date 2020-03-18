Apple Updates Mac mini With Double the Storage Capacity in Standard Configurations

Apple today updated the Mac mini so that standard configurations now come with double the storage capacity.



The $799 configuration now comes with 256GB of PCIe-based SSD storage, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage as standard. All ‌Mac mini‌ models use solid state storage, with up to 2TB of storage available for build-to-order purchases.

The new base configurations are live on Apple's website and currently ship in one business day. Apple Store Pickup is currently unavailable.

The ‌Mac mini‌ was last refreshed in October 2018, after more than four years without an update.