TSMC Expected to Begin Volume Production of 5nm-Based A14 Chips in April Ahead of iPhone 12 Models
TSMC will begin volume production of 5nm-based A14 chips for iPhone 12 models in April, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. A-series chip production usually begins around April-May, so the process appears to be on schedule.
TSMC has been Apple's exclusive supplier of A-series chips since 2016, and its chips have gradually become smaller as it continues to refine its manufacturing process, benefitting performance, battery life, and thermal management on iPhones.
- A10 chip: 16nm
- A11 chip: 10nm
- A12 chip: 7nm
- A13 chip: 7nm+
- A14 chip: 5nm expected
Last year, TSMC announced a $25 billion investment in its new 5nm node technology in a bid to remain Apple's exclusive supplier of processors.
Apple plans to introduce four high-end iPhone 12 models with 5G support in the fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. A new lower-end iPhone is also widely rumored to launch in the first half of 2020, but it is expected to have an A13 chip.
25 giga bucks for Apple’s business alone? The are at least trying to get business from Nvidia.
Or more transistors in same area with higher power draw and problems moving the heat away. Never so easy.
Each transistor will draw lower dynamic power, though, so typically even when you fit more in the same space you reduce power (assuming static power is under control).
It’s up to those scientists in the lab to find a material for 1nm transistor.
What happens after let’s say 1mm?
Corona would have taken us all out by then
Serious answer they would have to move onto another material from silicon and go from there