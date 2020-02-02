Apple Arcade Ad Shared Ahead of Super Bowl: 'A New World to Play In'

Sunday February 2, 2020 10:01 am PST by Joe Rossignol
A new ad for Apple Arcade released today blends the real world with the virtual one while showcasing several games available on the service, including LEGO Builder's Journey and Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.


Apple Arcade launched in September, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month in the United States. The latest titles include co-operative augmented reality game Secret Oops! and family-friendly battle royale game Butter Royale.

The one-minute ad is accompanied by an animated "livestream" of Oceanhorn 2, another game available on Apple Arcade.


Apple Arcade has also taken over Apple.com, possibly as part of a larger advertising campaign timed with the Super Bowl today.

