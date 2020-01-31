Augmented Reality Party Game 'Secret Oops!' Lands on Apple Arcade

When a new threat arises and briefcases start to disappear all over the world, the S.P.Y. Agency sends Special Agent Charles to investigate. To help Charles accomplish his mission, players are tasked with interacting with the virtual world remotely and disabling security systems, deadly traps, and more.
The co-operative, multiplayer game is ideal for parties with family and friends, as up to four people can gather in a room and play together on the same virtual game board using augmented reality based on Apple's ARKit 3.
"Secret Oops!" can be downloaded from the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple's gaming service launched in September, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the United States.
