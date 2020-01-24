In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
'Butter Royale' Debuts on Apple Arcade as Family-Friendly Take on Fortnite
The game has both a 32-player online mode against live players and a single-player offline mode against bots, and the goal is to be the last person standing. The fast-paced food fights take less than five minutes.
Butter Royale is safe for kids aged 9+ to play without parental supervision, according to its Singapore-based developer Mighty Bear Games. As with all other Apple Arcade games, there are no ads, in-app purchases, or loot boxes, and unlike Fortnite for iOS, there is no option to enable voice chat.
From the App Store description:
- 32-Player Food Fight Shooter - Play as any of 50 characters from all walks of life. Knock out other contestants with delicious food. Be the last one standing in this third-person shooterButter Royale can be downloaded from the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple's gaming service launched in September, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year in the United States.
- Squad Up - Indulge in multiplayer Culinary Combat with your friends, in teams of four
- Solo Survival Game - Survive this battle royale game solo for ultimate bragging rights
- Fire Food Blasters - Pick up epic food blasters like the Breadzooka from all over Butter Island, and fire away
- Unlock Exclusive Content - Stay fresh with exclusive seasonal characters, melee food items, trails, and flags
- 1 Butter Island, 9 Zones - Explore a sprawling map, from the rolling Flour Fields to San Francheesco. Choose your starting point wisely!
- Be First to the Fridge - Collect the delivery and get special ultra rare loot
- Steer Clear of Butter - Watch out for hot Butter and get yourself to safe zones!
- No Wi-Fi, No Problem - Play your favourite battle royale game offline.
In a recent press release, Apple promised that its Arcade service will receive new games and expansions every month.