Apple Arcade Game Characters Let Loose on Apple's Website in Playful Promotion

Characters including the likes of Sonic, Frogger, and little LEGO people have invaded Apple's homepage to promote Apple Arcade, the company's subscription gaming service.
Launched in September 2019, Apple Arcade is a premium subscription service that allows App Store users to pay one monthly fee to gain access to over 100 games that that have no in-app purchases or additional costs.
All Arcade games work on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Macs, which is likely one of the reasons why Apple's playful promotion has seen game characters take over every product section on its homepage.
Apple teamed up with both indie developers and big-name gaming companies to create "new and exclusive" games for the Apple Arcade service. All the content that is released through Apple Arcade is freshly created for Apple Arcade, so it doesn't include existing games.
Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and one subscription allows up to six family members to play through Family Sharing. For those who have not yet given Apple Arcade a try, there is a one-month free trial available.
In his latest earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said Apple Arcade had got off to a "strong start," but he didn't reveal subscription figures. Apple has also recently increased visibility of Apple Arcade in its retail stores, introducing colorful promotional displays and highlighting compatible gaming accessories.
