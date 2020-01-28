Filmic's New DoubleTake App Lets iPhone Users Shoot Video From Multiple Cameras Simultaneously

Tuesday January 28, 2020 3:49 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Filmic today released its DoubleTake camera app, which allows iPhone users to shoot with multiple cameras at the same time. An early version of the app was demoed during Apple's iPhone 11 Pro media event back in September.


By letting users shoot with multiple cameras simultaneously, DoubleTake enables twice as much coverage on the same take. Apple used the app on stage to highlight the advanced features of the ‌‌iPhone 11 Pro‌‌ and 11 Pro Max triple-lens camera system.

The app's main interface consists of a compound overlay showing primary and secondary cameras, combining front-facing and rear-facing ‌‌iPhone‌ cameras. Users can cut between them, or capture the video feeds displayed alongside each other, in either split-screen or picture-in-picture mode.

You can choose which lenses you want to capture footage from – the ultra wide, wide, telephoto, or front-facing camera – and opt to shoot in 24, 25, or 30 frames per second. After that, it's just a matter of selecting the layout of the feeds in the composite display and then pressing the record button.

DoubleTake is compatible with iPhone XR/XS/XS Max and iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max models running iOS 13, and is available as a free download from the App Store. [Direct Link]

[ 6 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
sananda
47 minutes ago at 04:00 am
I thought this was going to be part of Filmic Pro not a separate app.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Wackery
43 minutes ago at 04:04 am


I thought this was going to be part of Filmic Pro not a separate app.

All those people who paid for the app will be upset
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
roberthodgson
34 minutes ago at 04:13 am
it looks like Doubletake app is an early look at the feature coming to its existing pro app according to the app description on the Canadian Appstore I guess implementation of the feature has been harder then they thought.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]