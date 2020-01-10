On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Slashes Estimated Trade-In Values of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch Models Overnight
For example, yesterday on Apple's device trade-in program web page, the iPhone XS Max had an estimated trade-in value of up to $600, but today Apple is only offering up to $500 –– a full $100 less than it did 24 hours ago. The only devices that have been spared reductions are the MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and Apple Watch Series 1, 2, and 3.
The new trade-in iPhone values on the trade-in program page match the values offered on Apple's online store when purchasing a new devices. There are no special trade-in prices for Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models when ordering a new device, so this only applies to iPhones.
We've compiled a list of all device trade-in reductions below for convenience. The new maximum estimated trade-in values are shown in bold alongside yesterday's values in brackets.
Apple's New Estimated iPhone Trade-in Values
- iPhone XS Max –– up to $500 ($600)
- iPhone XS –– up to $420 ($500)
- iPhone XR –– up to $300 ($370)
- iPhone X –– up to $320 ($400)
- iPhone 8 Plus –– up to $250 ($300)
- iPhone 8 –– up to $170 ($220)
- iPhone 7 Plus –– up to $150 ($200)
- iPhone 7 –– up to $120 ($150)
- iPhone 6s Plus –– up to $100 ($120)
- iPhone 6s –– up to $80 ($100)
Apple's New Estimated iPad Trade-in Values
- iPad Pro –– up to $220 ($290)
- iPad –– up to $100 ($140)
- iPad Air –– up to $70 ($100)
- iPad mini –– up to $80 ($120)
Apple's New Estimated Mac Trade-in Values
- MacBook Pro –– up to $2530 ($2530)
- MacBook Air –– up to $660 ($670)
- MacBook –– up to $610 ($630)
- iMac Pro –– up to $4150 ($4240)
- iMac –– up to $1500 ($1560)
- Mac Pro –– up to $1700 ($1700)
- Mac mini –– up to $230 ($230)
Apple's New Estimated Apple Watch Trade-in Values
- Apple Watch Series 4 –– up to $100 ($110)
- Apple Watch Series 3 –– up to $70 ($70)
- Apple Watch Series 2 –– up to $60 ($60)
- Apple Watch Series 1 –– up to $30 ($30)
Apple has heavily promoted its iPhone trade-in program at its retail stores and on its website for over a year now, and CEO Tim Cook recently claimed the increased emphasis has been effective, noting that a third or more of customers that visit its retail stores end up trading in an older device for a newer one.
Using Apple's trade-in service is always going to be more simple than selling to a person, but the convenience of doing so will cost you. You're never going to get quite as much money from a trade-in service as you can get from direct sales, but there are some tips and tricks worth knowing before considering a trade-in. Check out our full trade-in guide for more advice.
At a glance, these still look very generous trade-in values.
Are you okay? Serious question.
iPhone XS Max
Launch Price - $1099 + Tax
Trade In - $500
I haven’t been this shocked since I learned glass breaks when dropped.
Examples:
- MacBooks not coming with a extension cable anymore. (now you need to buy it if you need it)
- Headphone jack - lightning adapter not included anymore. (now you need to buy it if you need)
- Apple Pencil 2 doesn't come with a extra tip. (now you need to buy it if you need it)
- Increased cpu and ram upgrade costs. (At least here in Europe)
- This article.
I'm sure there is a lot more, but these are a few example that just popped into my head.
The biggest disappointment on the list for me though is iPad Pro. With the original cost in mind I cannot believe the low trade in. Good thing iPad last for so many years that I dont need to trade often.
