Apple Slashes Estimated Trade-In Values of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch Models Overnight

Friday January 10, 2020 3:49 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Overnight, Apple has quietly slashed almost all of its maximum estimated trade-in values of second-hand iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models.


For example, yesterday on Apple's device trade-in program web page, the iPhone XS Max had an estimated trade-in value of up to $600, but today Apple is only offering up to $500 –– a full $100 less than it did 24 hours ago. The only devices that have been spared reductions are the MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1, 2, and 3.

The new trade-in iPhone values on the trade-in program page match the values offered on Apple's online store when purchasing a new devices. There are no special trade-in prices for Macs, iPads, and ‌Apple Watch‌ models when ordering a new device, so this only applies to iPhones.

We've compiled a list of all device trade-in reductions below for convenience. The new maximum estimated trade-in values are shown in bold alongside yesterday's values in brackets.

Apple's New Estimated ‌iPhone‌ Trade-in Values

  • ‌iPhone XS‌ Max –– up to $500 ($600)
  • ‌iPhone XS‌ –– up to $420 ($500)
  • iPhone XR –– up to $300 ($370)
  • ‌iPhone‌ X –– up to $320 ($400)
  • iPhone 8 Plus –– up to $250 ($300)
  • ‌iPhone 8‌ –– up to $170 ($220)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus –– up to $150 ($200)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 7 –– up to $120 ($150)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus –– up to $100 ($120)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 6s –– up to $80 ($100)

Apple's New Estimated iPad Trade-in Values

  • iPad Pro –– up to $220 ($290)
  • ‌iPad‌ –– up to $100 ($140)
  • iPad Air –– up to $70 ($100)
  • ‌iPad‌ mini –– up to $80 ($120)

Apple's New Estimated Mac Trade-in Values

  • ‌MacBook Pro‌ –– up to $2530 ($2530)
  • MacBook Air –– up to $660 ($670)
  • MacBook –– up to $610 ($630)
  • iMac Pro –– up to $4150 ($4240)
  • iMac –– up to $1500 ($1560)
  • ‌Mac Pro‌ –– up to $1700 ($1700)
  • Mac mini –– up to $230 ($230)

Apple's New Estimated ‌Apple Watch‌ Trade-in Values

  • ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 –– up to $100 ($110)
  • ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3 –– up to $70 ($70)
  • Apple Watch Series 2 –– up to $60 ($60)
  • ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1 –– up to $30 ($30)
The reductions appear to have occurred not just on Apple's U.S. online store, but in other countries and regions as well, including the United Kingdom. Tech blog iFun.de was first to spot the reductions in Apple's Germany online store.

Apple has heavily promoted its ‌iPhone‌ trade-in program at its retail stores and on its website for over a year now, and CEO Tim Cook recently claimed the increased emphasis has been effective, noting that a third or more of customers that visit its retail stores end up trading in an older device for a newer one.

Using Apple's trade-in service is always going to be more simple than selling to a person, but the convenience of doing so will cost you. You're never going to get quite as much money from a trade-in service as you can get from direct sales, but there are some tips and tricks worth knowing before considering a trade-in. Check out our full trade-in guide for more advice.

Avatar
Royksöpp
31 minutes ago at 03:57 am


At a glance, these still look very generous trade-in values.


Are you okay? Serious question.

iPhone XS Max
Launch Price - $1099 + Tax
Trade In - $500
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
az431
27 minutes ago at 04:01 am
So you’re saying the fair market value of a used phone goes down over time?

I haven’t been this shocked since I learned glass breaks when dropped.
[automerge]1578658082[/automerge]


Are you okay? Serious question.

iPhone XS Max
Launch Price - $1099 + Tax
Trade In - $500



Are YOU ok?

A used XS Max on eBay is going for around $550, with many selling in the low $400 range.

[URL unfurl="true"]https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?mpre=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fulk%2Fitm%2F283737777422[/URL]
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
38 minutes ago at 03:50 am
At a glance, these still look very generous trade-in values.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
meaning-matters
36 minutes ago at 03:51 am
How does it compare to trade-ins of other company?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Kobayagi
10 minutes ago at 04:17 am
They have become so stingy it's crazy. They have either increased prices, removed supplied accessoires and/or decreased trade-in values for every existing product.

Examples:

- MacBooks not coming with a extension cable anymore. (now you need to buy it if you need it)
- Headphone jack - lightning adapter not included anymore. (now you need to buy it if you need)
- Apple Pencil 2 doesn't come with a extra tip. (now you need to buy it if you need it)
- Increased cpu and ram upgrade costs. (At least here in Europe)
- This article.

I'm sure there is a lot more, but these are a few example that just popped into my head.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gsmornot
9 minutes ago at 04:19 am
I traded in a few devices recently at Apple because their offer was much higher than the other options I looked at. Now their prices are just a bit higher. eBay would have brought more and I sell there often but I dont like selling devices. Seems too easy for something to go wrong that will not work out in my favor.

The biggest disappointment on the list for me though is iPad Pro. With the original cost in mind I cannot believe the low trade in. Good thing iPad last for so many years that I dont need to trade often.
[automerge]1578658912[/automerge]


They have become so stingy it's crazy. They have either increased prices, removed supplied accessoires and/or decreased trade-in values for every existing product.

Examples:

- MacBooks not coming with a extension cable anymore. (now you need to buy it if you need it)
- Headphone jack - lightning adapter not included anymore. (now you need to buy it if you need)
- Apple Pencil 2 doesn't come with a extra tip. (now you need to buy it if you need it)
- Increased cpu and ram upgrade costs. (At least here in Europe)
- This article.

I'm sure there is a lot more, but these are a few example that just popped into my head.

I wonder if my Pencil 2 came with an extra tip. I just picked up a tip pack for a Pencil 1 that had to have it but never thought to look in the Pencil 2 box. The tips were inexpensive but I didn’t need several.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mikejd1
3 minutes ago at 04:24 am
Nothing to see here folks, it’s called depreciation
Rating: 1 Votes

