OnLeaks Shares 'iPhone 9' Renders: 0.5mm Thicker Than iPhone 8, Shiny Frame and Glass Back Are Assumptions
In line with earlier predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, OnLeaks expects the iPhone 9 to resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch LCD display with thick bezels, Touch ID home button, and single-lens rear camera. And unlike the original iPhone SE, the device would not have a headphone jack.
A key upgrade to the iPhone 9 would be a faster A13 Bionic chip, and the device is expected to lack hardware-based 3D Touch.
Where things get less certain is materials. While the renders depict the iPhone 9 with a polished metal frame and a frosted glass back like the iPhone 11 Pro, OnLeaks tells us that these design aspects are purely his assumptions. With the iPhone 9 predicted to start around $399, it is possible that Apple will stick with some cheaper materials like the matte aluminum frame on the iPhone 8.
OnLeaks expects the iPhone 9 to be 7.8mm thick, which would be 0.5mm thicker than the iPhone 8, while the height and width of the device will supposedly be virtually identical to the iPhone 8 at around 138.5mm x 67.4mm. Unlike the materials shown in the renders, OnLeaks tells us that these dimensions are not assumptions.
Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the iPhone 9 will be released by the end of March. He expects the device to have 64GB and 128GB storage options, with Space Gray, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED color options.