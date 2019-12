Apple today updated its iTunes Remote app with support for Apple Music and the Apple TV apps in macOS Catalina , enabling a feature that was first introduced earlier this week in ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.2.Following today's iOS update and the macOS 10.15.2 update, the iTunes Remote app can be used to control playback in the Music and TV apps in ‌macOS Catalina‌.The new version of the iTunes Remote app also supports Dark Mode in iOS 13 and later, enabling a darker theme when ‌Dark Mode‌ is turned on.iTunes Remote is a free app for controlling music libraries and other content on the Mac with the iPhone . It can be downloaded from the iOS App Store . [ Direct Link