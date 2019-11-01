Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Seeks Tariff Waivers on iPhone Components, Apple Watch, AirPods and More
Apple filed for exclusions on 11 products or components on Thursday, which was the first day that companies were able to ask for relief from tariffs.
During Apple's earnings call earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple is already paying tariffs on some of its products. Cook also said that Apple is hopeful the United States and China will resolve the trade dispute.
"I don't know every chapter of the book, but I think that will eventually happen," Cook said. "I certainly hope it happens during the quarter, but we'll see about that."
In its request for tariff waivers, Apple said that it has been unable to find a source outside of China able to meet the U.S. demand for products or components in the coming year.
Apple asked for tariff exemption for Mac Pro components earlier this year, and though Trump initially said Apple would not be granted tariff relief, Apple did indeed receive exemptions for some of the Chinese made components, and in turn agreed to manufacture the new Mac Pro in Texas.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Thanks
Would you still buy an iphone at 3 times its current price?
Apple just released their financials that showed nearly a 38% gross profit margin.
Apple has significant room to have higher costs without increasing the prices.
they just have to have the "courage" to tell wallstreet to **** off.
but with Tim Cook, that will NOT happen because his avarice is the same as those in wallstreet. The stock price is all that matters at the end of the day to them, and that means pushing margins as high as possible.
We need to stop making excuses for this sort of pure greed by Apple and it's share holders.
In its request for tariff waivers, Apple said that it has been unable to find a source outside of China able to meet the U.S. demand for products or components in the coming year.
Unable to find a source as cheap as China, right?
Fat Chance of that but kudos for trying.
All the armchair CEO's are clueless...
no means no
[ Read All Comments ]