Donald Trump Says Apple Won't Be Granted Tariff Relief on Mac Pro Parts Made in China: 'Make Them in The USA, No Tariffs!'

Friday July 26, 2019 7:26 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
In a tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Apple will not be granted tariff exemptions or relief on Mac Pro parts made in China.


Earlier this month, Apple requested the Trump administration to exclude components for the new Mac Pro and various accessories like the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad from being subject to a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports, according to filings with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.


In all of its exclusion requests, Apple indicated that "there are no other sources for this proprietary, Apple-designed component."

The new Mac Pro will be assembled in China by contract manufacturer Quanta Computer, according to The Wall Street Journal. The current Mac Pro, released in 2013, has been assembled in Texas since its release and is Apple's only major hardware product manufactured in the United States.

Last month, an Apple spokesperson said "final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process," adding that the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the United States and includes some U.S.-made components.

