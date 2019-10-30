Apple CEO Tim Cook: iPhone 11 Sales Are Off to a 'Very, Very Good Start'

In China in particular, the lower $699 starting price of the iPhone 11 is "more similar to the price points that [Apple] had great success with in the past," Cook said, which helped drive sales.
Apple is predicting strong holiday quarter sales with guidance between $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion, and Cook said that the guidance is based on strong sales of services and wearables as well as promising early sales of the new 2019 iPhones. Apple no longer provides specific sales data on the iPhone, so it's difficult to determine how many of the new devices that Apple sold.
Cook said that the numbers also reflect Apple's belief that the United States and China will resolve their trade dispute. "I don't know every chapter of the book, but I think that will eventually happen," Cook said. "I certainly hope it happens during the quarter, but we'll see about that."
Lowering iPhone prices for older iPhones in China has also helped slow mid-year sales declines. iPhone sales in China picked up towards the end of the quarter, and Apple also saw double-digit services revenue growth in China.
"iPhone had a remarkable comeback from the way we performed earlier in the year," Cook told Reuters.