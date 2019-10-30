Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Shares 'See' First Look Featurette Ahead of Apple TV+ Launch
The trailer gives an overview of the plot of the series, which is set 600 years after a viral apocalypse. The survivors are all blind and have reverted back to a tribal culture.
The series stars Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, the father of twins who are born with the mythic ability to see. Alfre Woodard is also in the series, playing the role of the spiritual leader of the tribe.
"See" has received less than stellar reviews from media sites so far. The Hollywood Reporter said that it "isn't close to a good show thus far," while Variety said that it wastes the time of Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.
"Spiraling away from narrative control as its first three episodes unreel, this series, about a post-apocalyptic future in which nearly everyone is blind, wastes the time of Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, among others, on a story that starts from a position of fun, giddy strangeness and drags itself forward at a lugubrious pace."
Apple TV+ will launch on Friday, November 1 with "See," "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "Dickinson," and more. Apple plans to add additional TV shows over time, but at launch, content will be limited.
Apple TV+ will be priced at $4.99 per month, but it is free for students with an Apple Music subscription and those who have recently purchased an Apple TV, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch.
